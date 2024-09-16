Know Why Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Tied Knot At This 400-Year-Old Historic Temple In Telangana

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth | Instagram

Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who have been dating for several years, recently got married in a private ceremony in Telangana. Their wedding venue wasn't something usual; the newlyweds tied the knot at the historic 400-year-old Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana—a place with deep significance to Aditi's family.

Historic significance of Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple

Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, also popularly known as the Shi Rangapur Temple, was built in the 18th century AD. Inspired by the renowned Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, King Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagar Empire was motivated to construct a similar shrine in his kingdom. According to legend, he was guided by a divine dream to the idol of Lord Ranganatha, which he founded between the Kothakota and Kanvayapally temples.

This temple is a stunning reflection of the Vijayanagara architecture, built near the Ratna Pushkarini Lake.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple | Instagram

Today, this 400-year-old shrine is a major attraction for devotees and tourists, mostly from neighbouring states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple's peaceful ambience and historical significance make it a renowned pilgrimage site, especially for wedding ceremonies. According to the temple's official website, this temple hosts approximately 300 weddings each year.

Why did Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth marry at Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple?

As per reports, the last monarch of Wanaparthy Sansthanam was Aditi Rao’s maternal grandfather. Their family continues to offer prayers at the revered temples to this day. The actress revealed during an interview with Vogue India earlier this year that she and Sidhharth would marry at this Wanaparthy temple. She started, “The wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family.”