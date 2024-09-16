Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Look Regal In Minimalistic South Indian Ensemble For Their Wedding Day

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth | Instagram

The beloved couple, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, has officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the historic 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana.

The newlyweds delighted their fans by sharing a series of beautiful pictures from their private wedding on Instagram. The heartfelt post read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

As their followers celebrate this joyous occasion, let’s take a closer look at the exquisite attire they chose for their special day.

Both the bride and groom exuded South Indian elegance in their effortless wedding attire from ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Aditi, the new bride, wore a stunning tissue organza lehenga embellished with intricate gold zari work. She paired her look with a matching golden blouse, which featured exquisite hand-embroidered borders and stripes.

The wedding lehenga was accentuated with traditional gold and ruby accessories, including statement necklaces, matching jhumkas, a nose septum and a pair of beautiful bangles. Staying true to the minimal elegance, the actress kept her hair in a middle-parted braid, adorned with fresh gajra and dewy makeup.

Ditching the dramatic mehendi designs, the Heeramandi star opted for a beautiful ardha-chandra (half-moon) atla on the back of the palm.

Siddharth complemented her lady love in a basic kurta, which boasted of simple embroidery and was styled with ethnic Veshti bottoms.