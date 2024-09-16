 Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Look Regal In Minimalistic South Indian Ensemble For Their Wedding Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Look Regal In Minimalistic South Indian Ensemble For Their Wedding Day

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Look Regal In Minimalistic South Indian Ensemble For Their Wedding Day

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are officially married in an intimate wedding. The newlyweds wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee's South Indian ensembles for their big day.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth | Instagram

The beloved couple, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, has officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the historic 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana.

The newlyweds delighted their fans by sharing a series of beautiful pictures from their private wedding on Instagram. The heartfelt post read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

As their followers celebrate this joyous occasion, let’s take a closer look at the exquisite attire they chose for their special day.

Both the bride and groom exuded South Indian elegance in their effortless wedding attire from ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Aditi, the new bride, wore a stunning tissue organza lehenga embellished with intricate gold zari work. She paired her look with a matching golden blouse, which featured exquisite hand-embroidered borders and stripes.

FPJ Shorts
Unseen Photos From Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding
Unseen Photos From Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding
ICICI Prudential Shares In Red After 'Buy' Rating With A Target Of ₹890
ICICI Prudential Shares In Red After 'Buy' Rating With A Target Of ₹890
UP: Man Beats Wife To Death In Amroha For Not Meeting Dowry Demands Of TVS Apache Bike & ₹3 Lakh Cash
UP: Man Beats Wife To Death In Amroha For Not Meeting Dowry Demands Of TVS Apache Bike & ₹3 Lakh Cash
MG Windsor EV: Key Features You Should Know Before Buying
MG Windsor EV: Key Features You Should Know Before Buying
Read Also
Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Get Married In Traditional South Indian Ceremony At Telangana Temple,...
article-image

The wedding lehenga was accentuated with traditional gold and ruby accessories, including statement necklaces, matching jhumkas, a nose septum and a pair of beautiful bangles. Staying true to the minimal elegance, the actress kept her hair in a middle-parted braid, adorned with fresh gajra and dewy makeup.

Ditching the dramatic mehendi designs, the Heeramandi star opted for a beautiful ardha-chandra (half-moon) atla on the back of the palm.

Siddharth complemented her lady love in a basic kurta, which boasted of simple embroidery and was styled with ethnic Veshti bottoms. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Look Regal In Minimalistic South Indian Ensemble For Their Wedding Day

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Look Regal In Minimalistic South Indian Ensemble For Their Wedding Day

EMMY's 2024: From Selena Gomez To Nicola Coughlan, Celebs Dazzle In Their Best Fashion Game On The...

EMMY's 2024: From Selena Gomez To Nicola Coughlan, Celebs Dazzle In Their Best Fashion Game On The...

From Sanjay Dutt To Shilpa Shetty, Who Wore What At CM Eknath Shinde's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

From Sanjay Dutt To Shilpa Shetty, Who Wore What At CM Eknath Shinde's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Vishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know

Vishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know

Tripti Dimri Oozes Old Bollywood Charm In A Vintage-Inspired Saree

Tripti Dimri Oozes Old Bollywood Charm In A Vintage-Inspired Saree