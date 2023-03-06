Know from Dr. Adarsh Tripathi why lip and chin fillers are becoming the trend in the cosmetic world

Ever wondered why some celebrities and beauty icons are so adored? They pose with their pretty faces, showing off the right structure, full lips, sharp chin, and perfect jawlines. Yet, you wonder why you end up with a depressing sigh every time you look closely in the mirror. You spot the saggy chin and lips that do not give you the look you desire and it makes you feel sad. However, there is a growing trend for those who require a lift and that involves fillers.

Lip and chin augmentation presents a practical solution for anyone looking to have the perfect facial structure. With fillers, the right amount of soft tissue can be inserted into the skin layers to give the chin and lip the perfect structure and lift. But what exactly are fillers, you may ask? How do they work? Are there side effects? Let's dive in for a moment.

What are fillers and how do they work?

Lip and chin fillers are a form of dermal fillers, and the most popular type. They are injectables that help to add needed volume to the lips and chin. The most common type of lip fillers often consists of a synthetic form of hyaluronic acid (HA), a natural, gooey, slippery gel-like substance found in the joints, eyes, and skin, and throughout the body. HA offers a good option for providing the needed hydration that the lips need to maintain the desired size.

You may want to restore the previous size of your lips or get a more desired size, and lip augmentation through dermal fillers may just be all you need. You can also get lip fillers to smooth out wrinkles, correct lip shape, and generally get a confidence boost. This will result in fuller, luscious lips that are great to kiss and perfect for your favourite lipstick. Lip fillers can be applied to only the lower lip, the upper lip, or even both lips, depending on the result you desire.

On the other hand, chin fillers consist of silicone, hyaluronic acid, hydroxyapatite fillers and radiesse. Any of these can make up the content of fillers which are injected into the chin through the skeletal shape's soft tissue. Oftentimes, you may need to get a nose job (rhinoplasty) along with the chin augmentation because the nose has a great influence on how the chin looks. So, if you do not fancy those gruesome surgical procedures, this is certainly a good option for you.

Considerations and possible side effects

It's important to note that a lip or chin job can be done by both men and women, as long as the individual has decided to get it done and as long as they fit the profile. There are certain things to avoid prior to a lip or chin job, including aspirin, flax seeds, vitamin E and fish oil, among others. Also, it is important to properly schedule the procedure in a way that ensures you have sufficient time to heal after the procedure. Experts advise you to do it at least 7 days before any major activity or event.

A lip augmentation takes about 15 minutes to complete, while chin filling needs about 3 days to heal properly. Your mental and physical health must also be assessed properly before you are deemed fit for a procedure by your health provider. You'd certainly experience mild swelling, or sensitivity after a procedure as an immediate after effect. Some people may experience other side effects, such as pain or bleeding at the site of injections, tenderness or discoloration, or cold sore.

You also need to be careful about practitioners you patronise. There are cases where individuals have gone for a lip or chin job and come out with asymmetrical sizes of lips that look terrible. Be sure you find a well recommended clinic so that you can get the best results.