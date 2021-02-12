Kiss Day 2021: Messages, quotes, images to send over WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, and Hug Day, we're now in the last phase of Valentine's Week. It's the penultimate day of the Valentine's Week and love birds around the world are all ready and set to kiss all their troubles away.

However, if you can't find the right set of words to express your love to your partner, don't worry, we got you covered.

Here are the best wishes and images to share with your partner on Kiss Day.

"Kissing you is like a drug to me and you are my addiction, I CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT YOU. I LOVE YOU MY LOVE."

“If a kiss is the medicine to all my sickness I would like to stay sick for the rest of my life. HAPPY KISS DAY."

“Love is the best thing in the world and the kisses are the icing on the cake!!!! HAPPY KISS DAY"

"As per doctors, kissing reduces blood pressure. So, I want to kiss you daily to keep us always fit. Happy Kiss Day!"

"Sweetheart, sending you a loving kiss to let you know how much you mean to me. I wish to say by your side forever. Happy Kiss Day!"

"A Kiss is just a gesture of love and affection which comes from deep within the heart and touches deep within the soul. Happy Kiss Day"

“When words can’t figure out fights, a sweet kiss brings everything Back to normal. Happy Kiss Day love."

“Kiss is sweet, a sweet gesture of love, a gratitude of respect and the attitude of love. Happy Kiss Day."

"Happy kiss-day! I miss your kiss every day. I love sweetheart, have a great day!"

"Kiss is the most natural way to express love, affection and care. Happy kiss day to you my loved one."

“Kisses are like happiness. So it feels best when shared. Happy KISS day."