King Announces Champagne Talk World Tour 2023; Check Link To Book Tickets

King is currently at the top of his game and making waves with his music globally. With a success story that looks straight out of a Bollywood film, King’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

Hailed as India’s fastest growing artist today with hits like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, and others to his credit, King came from a humble family background and disrupted the Indian pop music scene with his craft. The musician recently gave a special surprise to millions of his fans across the world and opened tickets for his recently announced official world tour.

Titled ‘Champagne Talk’, the world tour will have the artist perform at different places all around the globe, including London, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and many more.

Sharing the same on his social media handle, King wrote, “Dream is becoming reality. 🙏🌎🔥🤴 Hello World! Announcing the ultimate destination for Champagne Talk as we finally go on our tour around the World.”

The 12-date Champagne Talk World Tour will kick off on September 1 in London, UK at Indigo at the O2 before going to Birmingham, UK. King will then head to North America with stops in Toronto, ON, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA and more before wrapping up on September 28 in Los Angeles, CA at The Belasco.

Opening up about his excitement for the same, King said in an official statement, “I’m really excited as this is my first ever world tour for an album. The amount of love fans have showered on me and my music over the years has been overwhelming. I’m looking forward to see everyone and perform for them. Dreams are definitely turning into reality and I couldn’t be more grateful for the same. With this World Tour, I intend on giving them back the same love and affection which I continue to receive each day. So yes, my heart's full and I can’t wait for it to begin.”

Speaking of King’s album ‘Champagne Talk’, it has a total of eight songs, out of which the singles ‘Oops’ and ‘Pablo’ garnered a lot of appreciation from the masses. Well, we sure can’t wait for this World Tour to kick off.

TICKETS: Tickets are available on at ifeelking.in.

Read Also After Nick Jonas, King is cooking up a party song with American singer Jason Derulo