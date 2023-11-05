 Kerala Receives Global Responsible Tourism Award 2023 For Sustainable And Inclusive Tourism
The award jury acknowledged the RTM's outstanding work in promoting the ethnic and traditional foods of various localities through tourism.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash

Kerala received recognition for its 'Best for Local Sourcing - Craft and Food' category submission in the 2023 Global Responsible Tourism Awards. This recognition highlights the state's commendable efforts in sustainable and women-inclusive initiatives, which have been effectively championed by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission.

The Global Responsible Tourism Awards, covering Africa, India, and Latin America regions, were presented in six categories, including Best for Tackling Plastic Waste, Best for Meaningful Connections, Best for Local Sourcing—Craft and Food, Addressing Climate Change, Best for Diversity and Inclusion, and Best for Nature-Positive Tourism.

The award was bestowed upon the State RT Mission for its outstanding contributions to sustainable and inclusive tourism initiatives, acoording to a PTI report. This includes facilitating the integration of women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into tourism activities and ensuring the successful marketing of indigenous products.

In this category, the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission was selected as a joint winner, sharing the recognition with Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), a landlocked country in southern Africa known for its eco-friendly Ngwenya Glass.

The award jury acknowledged the RTM's outstanding work in promoting the ethnic and traditional foods of various localities through tourism. This initiative offers tourists authentic local food experiences enjoyed in local homes, while simultaneously generating additional income for local communities.

This marks the second time that the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission has received the Responsible Tourism Global Award. Their Water STREET project, implemented in Maravanthuruthu in Kottayam district, received the honour last year.

article-image

