From Srinagar To Jaipur: Six Indian Cities Join UNESCO's Creative Cities Network; Check Details

Six Indian Cities Join UNESCO's Creative Cities Network | Unsplash

Good news for Indians, as UNESCO's Creative Cities Network expanded its Creative Cities Network by welcoming 55 new cities from various corners of the globe on World Cities Day, November 2. These cities have been acknowledged for their forward-thinking urban development strategies, placing culture and creativity at the core of their progress.

Six Indian cities have earned their place in this year's UNESCO Creative Cities Network, each making unique contributions in different creative fields.

As they join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, they not only celebrate their distinctive creative fields but also contribute to the broader global conversation on sustainable and innovative urban development. Each city's unique artistic tapestry enriches the world's cultural diversity and highlights the power of creativity in fostering a brighter future for all.

Here are the six Indian cities:

Gwalior: The Symphony of Tansen

Gwalior Fort | Unsplash

Gwalior, the city associated with the legendary musician Tansen, situated in Madhya Pradesh, now stands proudly on the global stage in the creative field of music. Gwalior Gharana music, celebrated for its rich and traditional melodies, has earned widespread acclaim across India.

Kozhikode: The Literary Hub

Unspalsh

Kozhikode in Kerala secured its place in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of literature. This city boasts an impressive array of over 500 libraries and more than 50 publishers. Furthermore, it annually hosts the Kerala Literature Festival, an event that adds to the city's creative allure.

Varanasi: Preserving Musical Traditions

Unsplash

The ancient city of Varanasi, known for its spiritual significance, has been recognized for its creative contributions to the world of music. Varanasi's flagship initiative is the Sangeet Sankul Music School, dedicated to preserving the cherished Guru-Shishya musical tradition.

Srinagar: The Tapestry of Crafts and Folk Art

Twitter/@bhat_abid

Srinagar, nestled in the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir, has made its mark in the creative field of crafts and folk art. This city is a treasure trove of unique handicrafts and handloom products, lovingly crafted by local artisans, adding to the city's cultural tapestry.

Jaipur: The Artistic Gem of Rajasthan

Unsplash

In the royal state of Rajasthan, Jaipur takes center stage in the field of crafts and folk arts. The city's vibrant art and crafts, including intricate painting, carving, and exquisite jewelry-making, are renowned throughout the country. Additionally, Jaipur's annual Jaipur International Heritage Festival showcases its artistic legacy to the world.

Chennai: The Musical Heart of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, nestled in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, has earned a spot in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music. This city possesses a deep-rooted musical legacy that invites exploration, making it a harmonious addition to the global network.