8 Interesting Facts About Hoysala Temples-India's 42nd UNESCO's World Heritage Site

Karnataka's Hoysala temples are now part of UNESCO's World Heritage Site. The Chennakeshava Temple at Belur, the Hoysaleswara Temple at Hassan district's Halebeedu and the Keshava Temple at Mysuru's Somnathpur are now the 42nd UNESCO Heritage Site in India
Do you know that these temples are known as ‘Poetry carved in Stone’ ? These temples located at the foothills of the hilly and forested terrain of Western Ghats offer an extraordinary experiences od their architectural marvels
The sacred ensembles of the Hoysalas, constructed during the 12th and 13th centuries by the Hoysalas dynasty. The sacred ensembles of the Hoysala are the prme examples of Hoysala architecture
The temples dating back to the 13th century has stone sculptures and carvings, that are full of cultural iconography and depiction of the stories from ancient scriptures of India like the Ramayana, Mahabharata and the Srimad Bhagavatham
The Chennakeshava Temple at Belur also known as the ‘modern Vaikuntha (heaven) on earth’ is the largest and most elaborate of the Hoysala temples. The temple is dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu, and has intricate carvings depicting gods, goddesses, and scenes from Hindu mythology on the temple pillars
While the Hoysaleswara Temple at Halebidu is dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva, and is known for its exquisite soapstone carvings, that are simply stunning
The Keshava Temple at Somnathapura is a smaller than many other Hoysala temple. But, it is no less impressive than the temples at Belur and Halebidu. It is known for its harmonious proportions and its beautiful carvings
The Hoysala rulers were highly influenced by the Western Chalukyan architecture and employed their craftsmen to carve their temples. The Hoysala era spanning from 1026 CE to 1343 CE was marked by illustrious achievements in art, architecture, and culture
There are around 92 Hoysala temples spread across the state. The majority of them are located in Hassan, Mysore, and Mandya districts
