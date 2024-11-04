Kendall Jenner Follows Paleo Diet: Know What It Is & How It Aids In Weight Loss; Can Everybody Follow The Paleo Diet?

Kendall Jenner, out of all the Jenners and Kardashians, has the most recognisable body. Her thriving career as a model and her flawless skin make one wonder about the diet she follows. Well, Kendall follows a Paleo diet. In this diet, she only consumes lean protein, fruits, and vegetables and avoids grains. Let's know more about this diet, its role in weight loss, and challenges faced while following it.

What is a paleo diet?

The Paleo diet, also known as the "caveman diet," is based on the idea of consuming foods that our ancient ancestors would have eaten thousands of years ago. It includes whole foods like meats, fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds while excluding processed foods, grains, dairy, and refined sugars. The diet focuses on eating as clean and naturally available produce as possible, aiming to create a cleaner, more nutrient-dense approach to food.

Does paleo diet help with weight loss?

The Paleo diet is beneficial for people who are looking forward to attaining a leaner body type or losing weight. This diet emphasises on lean meats and fish, making it naturally high in protein. Protein is known to keep you full for longer, reduce hunger, and support muscle maintenance, which is essential for a healthy metabolism.

By cutting out processed foods and refined sugars, the Paleo diet helps in controlling overeating and reduces calorie intake. It encourages whole, nutrient-dense foods, which can keep you fuller for longer. Paleo-friendly fruits and vegetables are generally low on the glycemic index, which means they release sugar slowly into the bloodstream. This can help prevent spikes in blood sugar levels; reducing cravings prevents one from overeating.

Is Paleo diet safe for everyone?

Though the Paleo diet promotes weight loss and fitness, it is challenging to follow, especially for people who are looking forward to maintaining their fitness and do not wish to have a lot of restrictions in their food. It is also difficult for people who are on a low budget and are looking forward to gaining more nutrients from foods.

Moreover, the exclusion of grains and dairy from this diet can make the diet challenging to follow. This restriction may lead to deficiencies in certain nutrients, particularly calcium and vitamin D, which are abundant in dairy products. Lean meats, organic vegetables, and nuts can be more expensive, making the diet potentially costly for those on a budget.