Keep Your Luggage Safe: Simple Tips For Stress Free Travel

Travelling can be an exciting adventure, but nothing puts a damper on your trip faster than lost luggage. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to prevent this from happening. From smart packing tips to utilising technology, you can minimise the risk of your bags going missing. Here are some suggestions to ensure your luggage stays with you from departure to arrival. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or heading out on your first big trip, these tips will help you keep your belongings safe and sound.

Remove old tags and stickers

This is a simple and important step. You do not want to confuse baggage scanners with out-of-date information from your prior flights, as your bags will be scanned many times during your trip. You can check the sides for the previous barcode labels and remove the tags from your bag handles.

Rush to conveyor

It may sound obvious, but make sure to go straight to baggage claim after your flight before too many people begin gathering around the conveyor belt. This will ensure that you sight your bag as soon as it rolls out on the belt. Also, less chances of someone else walking away with your bag.

Suitcase covers

Suitcase coverings are an easy way to immediately identify your bags at baggage claims. You can choose from a variety of sizes online, and that adds an additional layer of protection from dirt and damage. Luggage covers offer a fun means of customizing your travel accessories, with an abundance of colours, designs, and illustrations accessible on the internet. This will help you, and you will never misplace or mix up your bag.

Get a unique luggage tag

Airport baggage handling procedures are swift and efficient, but gentleness is not one of them. Select a material with some water resistance and some bending flexibility, such as leather or rubber, in case it rains while you're travelling. It will have that extra bit of flexibility and visibility with a colourful luggage tag and a rubber strap. You can provide any contact information you like, but it's advisable to omit last names and home locations. You can stick to the essential information like your name, phone number, and email address. Moreover, a colourful tag with a unique design can make your luggage stand out from the others on the luggage carousel. A flash of colour on a crowded plane will let other passengers recognize that this is not their suitcase, reducing the possibility that your bags may be mistakenly taken.

Keep your details inside luggage

Include a piece of paper with your contact details inside your luggage as well, since even the finest luggage tags might come off during baggage handling. You can place it on top of your belongings. It will be simpler for airline staff to return your luggage if they have a sheet with your travel itinerary on it. Sometimes, airline staff open bags that they are unable to identify.

Get a baggage tracker

In today's travel landscape, having a smart tracker in your suitcase can be a game-changer. If your luggage ever gets mishandled or lost, a baggage tracker can help you pinpoint its new location quickly. These devices use GPS or Bluetooth technology to provide real-time updates on your bag's whereabouts, giving you peace of mind and a sense of control. No more waiting around at the baggage claim or filing endless lost luggage reports—just check your app and know exactly where your suitcase is, no matter where in the world it might be.

Take a picture of your luggage

This will not prevent your luggage from becoming misplaced, but it will make it simpler to find it if it does. Make sure to use any distinctive features of your bag in the photo so that the lost and found office can find it more easily. Taking a picture of your baggage-claim ticket is also a smart idea that will help the officials in case you misplace or lose it.