Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director

On the left, Kate Middleton and on the right, Sarah Burton | X

Ace designer Sarah Burton is now the new creative director for French fashion house Givenchy. In a formal statement released by the brand, Burton said, "It is a great honour to be joining the beautiful house of Givenchy; it is a jewel. I am so excited to be able to write the next chapter in the story of this iconic house and to bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility, and beliefs."

After working with Alexander McQueen for more than 20 years, Burton stepped down from her position as creative director in September last year.

Givenchy announces the appointment of Sarah Burton as Creative Director, with immediate effect.



Sarah will be responsible for the creative direction of all of the Maison’s Women's and Men's collections.



Her first collection will be presented in March 2025.#SARAHBURTON… pic.twitter.com/fqVWAn0AkX — Givenchy (@givenchy) September 9, 2024

The British designer becomes the second female couturier and the eighth designer at Givenchy. Miles Socha of WWD stated, "She follows in the footsteps of the late Lee Alexander McQueen, who designed for Givenchy from 1996 to 2001 when luxury kingpin Bernard Arnault began revving up European heritage brands with powerful fashion talents. Burton’s appointment completes a new duo at the brand following the July appointment of Alessandro Valenti as the new Chief Executive Officer."

Kate Middleton | Canellecitadelle | X

Burton has created some of the most iconic ensembles in fashion history. Notably, she designed the stunning gown worn by Kate Middleton during her royal wedding gown in 2011. She also crafted the elegant maid of honour dress for Pippa Middleton.

Beyond royalty, Burton has made couture pieces for many Hollywood icons like Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman and others for a high-profile event.

The couturier was also named the British Fashion Council's Designer of the Year in 2011.

As per reports, with years of creative experience, Burton will showcase her first couture collection at the Paris Fashion Week in March 2025.

