 Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director

Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director

Ace British designer Sarah Burton becomes the new creative director for luxurious fashion label Givenchy.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
On the left, Kate Middleton and on the right, Sarah Burton | X

Ace designer Sarah Burton is now the new creative director for French fashion house Givenchy. In a formal statement released by the brand, Burton said, "It is a great honour to be joining the beautiful house of Givenchy; it is a jewel. I am so excited to be able to write the next chapter in the story of this iconic house and to bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility, and beliefs."

After working with Alexander McQueen for more than 20 years, Burton stepped down from her position as creative director in September last year.

The British designer becomes the second female couturier and the eighth designer at Givenchy. Miles Socha of WWD stated, "She follows in the footsteps of the late Lee Alexander McQueen, who designed for Givenchy from 1996 to 2001 when luxury kingpin Bernard Arnault began revving up European heritage brands with powerful fashion talents. Burton’s appointment completes a new duo at the brand following the July appointment of Alessandro Valenti as the new Chief Executive Officer."

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton | Canellecitadelle | X

Burton has created some of the most iconic ensembles in fashion history. Notably, she designed the stunning gown worn by Kate Middleton during her royal wedding gown in 2011. She also crafted the elegant maid of honour dress for Pippa Middleton.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 2)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 2)
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 123 Times; NIIs Bid Almost 210x
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 123 Times; NIIs Bid Almost 210x

Beyond royalty, Burton has made couture pieces for many Hollywood icons like Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman and others for a high-profile event.

Read Also
Kamal Haasan's House Of Khaddar Supports Sustainable Fashion With 'Sutura' Collection At New York...
article-image

The couturier was also named the British Fashion Council's Designer of the Year in 2011.

As per reports, with years of creative experience, Burton will showcase her first couture collection at the Paris Fashion Week in March 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director

Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director

Dubai Princess Launches 'Divorce' Perfume Months After Parting From Husband

Dubai Princess Launches 'Divorce' Perfume Months After Parting From Husband

Priyanka Chopra’s ₹5 Lakh Black YSL Gown Steals The Spotlight In NYC Event

Priyanka Chopra’s ₹5 Lakh Black YSL Gown Steals The Spotlight In NYC Event

Inhaling A Cup Of This Herbal Potion Can Cure All Your Lung And Respiratory Issues; Know How To...

Inhaling A Cup Of This Herbal Potion Can Cure All Your Lung And Respiratory Issues; Know How To...

World Suicide Prevention Day: Daily Habits to Strengthen Your Mental Health

World Suicide Prevention Day: Daily Habits to Strengthen Your Mental Health