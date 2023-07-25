Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: All You Need To Know About India's Triumph Over Pakistan In 1999

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 | Representative Image

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually to commemorate the day India brought the Kargil War to a successful conclusion and honour the War Heroes. On July 26, 1999, India declared its territory 'free of Pakistani presence'.

Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a solemn reminder of the immense sacrifices made by our soldiers during the conflict. It is an occasion to remember their bravery and dedication to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty. The day also holds significance in highlighting the importance of national security and acknowledging the invaluable contributions of our armed forces in protecting the country.

The Kargil War was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place for nearly three months from May to July 1999, in which the Indian Armed Forces won the war against Pakistan. Many brave young soldiers laid down their lives to defend their nation in the ferocious battle.

The Conflict That Lead To War

In 1999, a conflict arose when approximately 5,000 Pakistani troops and militants infiltrated Indian territory. This infiltration was believed to have been orchestrated by the then Pakistan Army chief, General Pervez Musharraf, without the knowledge of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. They occupied strategic positions in high-altitude areas along the Line of Control (LOC), which serves as the de facto border between India and Pakistan in the region.

This act was seen as a violation of the Shimla Agreement, signed in 1972 to maintain peace between the two countries. The intrusions aimed to cut off the crucial highway connecting Srinagar to Leh, posing a significant threat to India's security and access to Ladakh.

Reacting swiftly, the Indian government launched Operation Vijay" on May 26, 1999, with the objective of evicting the Pakistani forces and militants and reclaiming the infiltrated areas. The Indian Army, supported by the Indian Air Force, demonstrated remarkable bravery in the face of challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions while pushing back the intruders from Pakistan.

Significance of Kargil War Diwas

The Kargil War resulted in the tragic loss of more than 500 Indian soldiers, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Each year, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, the nation comes together to honour and pay respect to these brave soldiers. This day is marked by various commemorative events held across the country, which include wreath-laying ceremonies, memorial services, parades, and cultural programs.

