7 Patriotic Quotes For Proud Indians On Kargil Vijay Diwas

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 24, 2023
India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on every 26 July in fond memory of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War (1999). This year on Kargil Vijay Diwas, here are 7 patriotic quotes from the Independence fight era, for every proud Indian.
“Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence” Babasaheb Ambedkar
"Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge" Chandra Shekhar Azad
"Karo ya Maro" Mahatma Gandhi
"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you" Babasaheb Ambedkar
"Every citizen of India must remember that... he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain... duties" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
"The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas" Bhagat Singh
"Satyamev jayate" Madan Mohan Malviya
