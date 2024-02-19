Kalki Dham: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Temple In UP's Sambhal As PM Modi Lays Its Foundation Stone

India looks forward to a temple dedicated to the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki, in Uttar Pradesh. On February 19, PM Modi was involved in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony as he laid the foundation stone of the Kalki Dham in the Sambhal district of the state. While the Hindu shrine is years away from being complete and opening its doors for devotees, its stunning features have made people want to visit the temple.

#WATCH | UP: At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal, PM Modi says "...He (Acharya Pramod Krishnam) said that everyone has something to give but I have nothing, I can only express my feelings. Pramod ji, it is good that you did not give… pic.twitter.com/j5tYbQv2Q0 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

Interesting Facts About Kalki Dham

Interestingly, there aren't many temples in India and the world worshipping the Kalki avatar as the incarnation is yet to appear in the Kali Yuga. This upcoming shrine would become one of the few dedicated to the divine incarnation. It is being said that the Kalki Dham would be quite unique and special as it notes similarities with Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Pink Stone

Kalki Dham would run across a five-acre land and is expected to complete its construction in the next five years. The Rajasthan-based pink stone used in Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Somnath Temple, and the recently opened BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi is being used in building this Lord Vishnu temple in Sambhal. Also, on a similar note, there would be no use of steel and iron to construct this temple.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs pooja during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal.



Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam also present. pic.twitter.com/F4CT2rff7x — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

108 Ft Tall 'Shikhara'

The magnificent temple for which PM Modi laid the foundation stone on Monday would have the 'shikhara' placed as high as 108 feet. Notably, the main shikhara of the Ram Mandir is 128 feet tall.

Worshipping Dashavatar

Once the shrine is built, a new idol of Lord Kalki will be consecrated there and the old Kalki Peeth will remain in its original place. Along with worshipping this incarnation, the divine premises will also consist of sanctums dedicated to other nine avatars.