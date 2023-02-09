Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: The complete schedule for Feb 9 | Chhaya Gupta

Asia’s biggest cultural festival & India’s largest multi-cultural extravaganza, 'Kala Ghoda Arts Festival' is here with a myriad of programmes across 14 verticals – Dance, Music, Visual Arts, Theatre, Literature, Food, Children’s Literature & Workshops, Cinema, Heritage Walks, Stand Up Comedy, Street Art, Urban Design & Architecture, Visual Arts and Workshops – at more than 15 iconic venues.

The venues for this year’s festival include K Dubash Marg or Rampart Row, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, YB Chavan Centre, Cross Maidan, Cooperage Bandstand, National Gallery of Modern Art, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kitab Khana, IF.BE, Ministry of New, Café Knead, Smoke House Deli, Sequel, Ideal Corner, Blue Tokai, and I45 Kalaghoda, to name a few.

Every day at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival brings with a fresh line-up of programmes. On 9th February, the schedule of the events is listed below:

Children’s Literature program at Kitab Khana (Fort) includes:

05:00 pm - 05:30 pm-Adivasi poems + Sindhi poetry reading by Anju Makhija (Age: 5-9).

06:30 pm - 08:15 pm- Shankar’s Fairies by Irfana Majumdar (Hindi, Fiction)at Main Audi, Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

Literature events at CSMVS Main Lawn:

06:00 pm - 07:30 pm-Converse Readings-The Converse Anthology of Indian poetry in English.

07:30 pm - 08:30 pm - To Judge or Not to Judge with Alhawat Gunjan. He will discuss the art of conceptualizing, negotiating and creating book covers for award-winning books.

Music events at IF.BE includes:

06:00 pm - 07:00 pm - IPRS presents Women Changing Music: Shrusti Tawade, Shalmali Kholgade, Mercy Tetseo (Tetseo Sisters), Priyanka Khimani, Gauri Yadwadkar, Nirmika Singh and moderated by Stutee Ghosh.

Street events at Cooperage Bandstand will include:

05:00 pm - 06:00 pm - 'Anthropology of Food' in search of the lost foods of Bombay with Kurush Dalal, Rajan Jayakar,Yash Bhanage and Roshni Bajaj Sanghvi.

07:15 pm - 09:00 pm - Dongarvata - Mountain trails - Talk Show on 'Journey in Sahyadri mountain range' by Shekhar Rajeshirke.

Urban Design and Architecture at Max Mueller Bhavan:

06:00 pm - 07:00 pm- 'Alternate Career Paths in Design' with Arzan Khambatta, Khanna, Nandini Somaya Sampat, Richa Bahl & Annkur Khosla

Dance events at Cross Maidan:

06:40 pm - 07:25 pm- Uma Dogra & Group Kathak

08:20 pm - 08:50 pm- '60 Inches of Beauty' by Yuteka Trripati Dance Contemporary

Stand up comedy at 145 Kalaghoda:

04:00 pm – 06:00 pm- The Big Comedy Debate- Line up: Host: Rohan Desai. Comedians: Shreeja Chaturvedi, Saurav Mehta, Sumit Sourav, Rohan Joshi and more

Heritage Walks:

05:00 pm - 06:30 pm-Circling Horniman Footsteps around Townhall

05:00 pm - 06:30 pm-The Ballard of a Pier Footsteps in Ballard Estate

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is hosted by the Kala Ghoda Association that was formed in 1998 with the aim of maintaining and preserving the heritage of the Kala Ghoda area; South Mumbai’s beloved art district. With the aim of promoting arts, crafts and cultural heritage in the precinct, all funds raised from the Festival every year are directed towards the restoration efforts undertaken by the Association in the precinct.