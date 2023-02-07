Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: 10 stunning visual installations that set the mood of the fest

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 07, 2023
An extraordinary display of art, creativity and talent at KGAF2023 in Mumbai; in the form of visual installations can be seen at Cross Maidan till Feb 12
The highly-awaited annual Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has already began from 4th to 12th February
The festival will host a myriad of programmes across 14 verticals
This includes Dance, Music, Visual Arts, Theatre, Literature, Food, Children’s Literature & Workshops
Cinema, Heritage Walks, Stand Up Comedy, Street Art, Urban Design & Architecture, Visual Arts and Workshops; at more than 15 iconic venues
The venues include K Dubash Marg, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sagrahalay, YB Chavan Centre, Cross Maidan
Cooperage Bandstand, National Gallery of Modern Art, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kitab Khana, IF.BE, Ministry of New, Café Knead, Smoke House Deli, Sequel, Ideal Corner, Blue Tokai, and I45 Kalaghoda and more
The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is hosted by the Kala Ghoda Association that was formed in 1998 with the aim of maintaining and preserving the heritage of the Kala Ghoda area – South Mumbai’s beloved art district
The area is renowned for the heritage buildings, art and cultural spaces, such as museums, art galleries, boutiques, restaurants and educational institutions
The festival is Asia’s one of the biggest cultural festival and all events across multiple venues are free to attend
Thanks For Reading!