Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: 10 stunning visual installations that set the mood of the fest

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 07, 2023

An extraordinary display of art, creativity and talent at KGAF2023 in Mumbai; in the form of visual installations can be seen at Cross Maidan till Feb 12

The highly-awaited annual Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has already began from 4th to 12th February

The festival will host a myriad of programmes across 14 verticals

This includes Dance, Music, Visual Arts, Theatre, Literature, Food, Children’s Literature & Workshops

Cinema, Heritage Walks, Stand Up Comedy, Street Art, Urban Design & Architecture, Visual Arts and Workshops; at more than 15 iconic venues

The venues include K Dubash Marg, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sagrahalay, YB Chavan Centre, Cross Maidan

Cooperage Bandstand, National Gallery of Modern Art, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kitab Khana, IF.BE, Ministry of New, Café Knead, Smoke House Deli, Sequel, Ideal Corner, Blue Tokai, and I45 Kalaghoda and more

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is hosted by the Kala Ghoda Association that was formed in 1998 with the aim of maintaining and preserving the heritage of the Kala Ghoda area – South Mumbai’s beloved art district

The area is renowned for the heritage buildings, art and cultural spaces, such as museums, art galleries, boutiques, restaurants and educational institutions

The festival is Asia’s one of the biggest cultural festival and all events across multiple venues are free to attend

Thanks For Reading!

Kala Ghoda 2023: Not Cafe Mondegar or Leopold; here are 7 up-and-above places to grab a quick bite...
Find out More