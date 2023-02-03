Kala Ghoda 2023: Not Cafe Mondegar or Leopold; here are 7 up-and-above places to grab a quick bite when you are attending the Art Festival

By: Chhaya Gupta | February 03, 2023
Chetna Restaurant offers delicious Gujarati and Rajasthan thalis. Complete your meal with a cold glass of buttermilk. Do not forget to visit their in-house clothing and book store
The Irish House can be an ideal place for unwinding yourself after you had an intellectually busy day at the Kala Ghoda Festival
If you are in Kala Ghoda, then dining at the eponymous cafe is a must. Kala Ghoda Cafe is a quaint little place with chic décor and offers continental food, dessert, and hot beverages. Their must try dishes are sandwiches, salads, coffee, hot chocolate and waffles
Khyber offers best fine dining experience and is one of Mumbai's longest serving restaurants. Their specialty lies in serving the premium segment cuisine of the North-West Frontier Province
La Folie is a must-visit for the sweet toothed. This little eatery in Kala Ghoda exemplifies luxurious variety of chocolate bonbons in jewel hues, and chocolate bars. This place is also perfect for after dinner desserts
The Nut Cracker is a charming breakfast eatery with a bohemian feel. It is a slickly designed eggetarian space offering burgers & desserts too. Do try their salli eggs, a Parsi speciality
If you are craving for some authentically-cooked seafood, then Trishna Restaurant is your one stop destination. Their specialties are crab and Bombay Duck
