Kaftans have made a comeback and here’s how you can slay them with style

Spring season is here; it is the right time to say goodbye to your jackets, cardigans, and hoodie; take out those kaftans and go stylish. Yes, they are back in trend, and everyone from college girls to runway models and celebrities; are embracing these stylish outfits in the ongoing decade. However, the kaftans today differ from earlier times.

Those days of bulky, drab, satin, night-wear-like kaftans are long gone. Now, we have light and multipurpose outfits to keep you comfortable, chic, and stylish. While they remain highly functional, brands have reintroduced these garments with a fresh take on different patterns, styles, colors, and prints. If you plan to add them to your wardrobe, these helpful styling tips by Drishti Anand, co-founder of LetsDressUp will surely help you.

Jacket Style Kaftans

Long jacket Kaftans are perfect for holidays at a beach or night out with friends. Wear it over your swimwear and sway at the beach for your beach look. Layer it over a casual t-shirt or camisole top and well-fitted denim. Add a belt and pair of boots to put the entire look together for your girl’s night out.

Kaftan Kurta as a Workwear

Kaftan Suit Set

With the advent of the festive season, now is the perfect time to invest in a Kaftan suit set. Floral prints in bright colors will make you look radiant and classy. You could wear a kaftan suit with heavy embroidery or beadwork for an informal occasion, or you could opt for a simpler one for a formal dinner party. Dress it up for a formal occasion with nude pumps or stilettos or dress down for an informal function with colorful mojadis or juttis. Team it how you like it, and you are good to go!

Kaftan Tunic Dress for a Day-Time Outing

Kaftan-style tunic dresses have been a rage lately, and they are the perfect spring and summer outfit if you ask us. We love the idea of wearing a kaftan tunic dress for daytime looks by complementing it with contemporary accessories, a contrasting bag, and similar-toned footwear. A kaftan tunic dress makes an uber-cool casual outfit when shopping on weekends or brunch with a close friend.

Full-Length Kaftan Gowns for the Ongoing Wedding Season

While we certainly like our wedding outfits glamorous, we would want them to be comfortable and fuss-free. Kaftan gowns do the job well and are suitable for all functions, from puja to mehendi and sangeet to reception. So, if you have been hunting for that perfect ethnic outfit for an upcoming wedding in your family or friend circle, go for a kaftan gown with slightly flared sleeves and intricate embroidery around the neckline. You can ditch the dupatta and keep your hands free to show your classic dance moves. Carry a matching clutch or blingy sling bag, and rest assured that you will stand out. Lastly, a pair of bright mojadis and long, dangle earrings can complete this look!

Read Also Ace your maternity fashion like a star in these Kaftans