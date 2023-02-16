Ace your maternity fashion like a star in these Kaftans

Maternity fashion has drastically evolved in the past few years! Gone are times when women would want to hide their baby bumps using stoles and lose kurtas. The modern-day moms-to-be and new moms are bold and fashionable yet prefer to wear anything light, flowy, and comfortable, which helps to enhance their bumps and the ease of feeding the newborns. What better than Kaftans to dress stylishly during this phase?

If you are a mom-to-be or a new mom and want to take some cue for dressing your growing bump, look for pregnancy appearances made by celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Their choice of dressing elegantly and comfortably in different kinds of Kaftans will make you want to go on a massive shopping spree. So, if you are a soon-to-be mom and have a strong desire to look your mommylicious Prakruti Gupta Rao, the Co-founder of The Kaftan Company suggests a list of different styles of Kaftans that are best during the pregnancy, refer to the guide below.

Full-Length Floral Kaftan

The way the right kind of accessories can enhance a particular look, the right print on the outfit can do wonders too. When picking your dress for casual, everyday wear, your go-to piece can be a full-length digital printed Kaftan. Floral prints, especially, instantly bring a sense of vibrancy and help to conceal the bump for those wanting to own it. If paired with the right necklace, bracelets, or bag, you can even wear the Kaftan for day outings or lounge in it for a sundowner house party. No matter the occasion or time of the day, a floral Kaftan looks feminine and elegant and deserves a place in your wardrobe.

Maternity and Feeding Kaftan Set

Designed strategically with a front open neckline, feeding, and maternity-exclusive Kaftan sets are perfect for the post-pregnancy style. If tailored in full length, a Kaftan of this pattern will help have complete coverage and comfort simultaneously. The drawstring at the waist makes the Kaftan adjustable and can be worn as a dress, offering an attractive look with a comfortable feel.

Special Occasion Ethnic Kaftans

Who said your maternity ethnic wear must be loose, boring clothes when there is a broad range of ethnic Kaftans available in the market? An open-neck midi or full-length dress in a vibrant shade with delicate work around the neck or sleeves can instantly beautify the Kaftan, making it festive-friendly. For added grandeur, layer up the Kaftan dress with a traditional jacket and heavy contrasting accessories. Trust us with this recommendation. You will instantly grab eyeballs with your indo-western look.

Flared Kaftan Midis

Flared Kaftans midis come in free size and can easily accommodate a growing bump, and are the perfect outing dress even post-delivery. Those living in warmer places must invest in midi Kaftans to sail through the summers. For more comfort and breathability, go for a cotton Kaftan so that you can use this piece for an outing with friends or family. You can opt for a Kaftan midi with a front open zip or buttons for post-pregnancy nursing. Choose bright floral prints with happy colors, which can also brighten you and the baby.

When purchasing maternity Kaftans, remember they are meant to be airy, loose-fitted, and free-flowing to help keep pregnant women relaxed from day to night. Believe us when we say it is hard to take a Kaftan off once you wear it. So, brace yourself to join the Kaftan bandwagon, and we assure you won’t regret it!

