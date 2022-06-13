e-Paper Get App

Kabir Jayanti 2022: Dohas by Kabir on life

Kabir Jayanti is also known as Kabir Prakat Diwas

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

This year, Kabir Jayanti 2022 falls on June 14. It celebrates the life of Sant Kabir who was known for his dohe, a form of poetry in couplet form. We have made a compilation of his doha's which speaks about life.

1) "Chalti Chakki Dekh Kar, Diya Kabira Roye Do Paatan Ke Beech Mein,Sabit Bacha Na Koye." (Translation: Kabir looks at the grinding stones as dual life we live in. Heaven and earth, good and bad, male and female, high and low- everything is dual. Whoever enters this duality gets crushed).

2) "Bura Jo Dekhan Main Chala, Bura Naa Milya Koye Jo Munn Khoja Apnaa, To Mujhse Bura Naa Koye."

(Translation: I went to search the bad person, could not find. He looked at his own thinking process and he found the evil person).

3) "Kaal Kare So Aaj Kar, Aaj Kare So Ub Pal Mein Pralaya Hoyegi, Bahuri Karoge Kub."

(Translation: Do tomrrow's work today and do today's work in the present moment).

4) "Aisee Vani Boliye, Mun Ka Aapa Khoye Apna Tan Sheetal Kare, Auran Ko Sukh Hoye."

(Translation: One should speak in a language which is peaceful. One should not have ego).

article-image

