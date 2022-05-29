Jugaad: From photo frames to paper cup lights... Four creative ways in which you can put scrap to use

We can all be more resourceful and artistic when it comes to reusing or recycling waste materials in our homes. Whether you want to help your children with their artsy school projects or decorate your home with quaint, hand-made adornments, these best-out-of-waste craft ideas will bring massive joy and fun.

Material required

Popsicle sticks, Scissors, Glue, Paint, Crayons, White paper, Plastic bottle, Marker, Paper cups, Fairy lights, CD, Cardboard, Pen or pencil, Scissors, Glue

1. Popsicle photo frame

Paint the popsicle sticks on both sides. Stick them in such a way that they form a square shape, with the ends jutting out on the four sides. Cut a white paper bigger than the square you have made from the sticks. Glue the square-shaped popsicle sticks to the white paper. Your frame is ready for a photograph or even a handmade drawing or painting.

2. Bottle piggy bank

Clean and dry a plastic bottle. On the side of the bottle, cut a slot big enough to send a coin through it. Seal the edges with glued paper or tape to prevent tearing. Cover the the bottle with a coloured or printed paper. You can also paint it or make patterns on it. You can even go all out and make it look like a pig with just same basic paper sticking. Your money bank is ready.

3. Paper cup lights

Create a beautiful and unique garland of lights from the leftover paper cups. Take paper cups and make two slits in X shape on the bottom of each cup. Colour the cups and keep aside to dry. You can also embellish them with stones or glitter if you have them. Once dried, put the LED light bulbs through each slit.

4. CD coasters

Draw the frame of the CD with a pencil on the cardboard and cut it out. You need two circles for each coaster. Glue the cut-out cardboard circles on every side of the disk so that the centre hole is shut. You can also use coloured cardboard. Your CD coasters are ready to use.