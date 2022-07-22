Jugaad: From essential oils for furniture to mayonnaise for wall stains... Easy home maintenance hacks

We all love a flawless house and to be able to keep up with it can sometimes become an exhausting task. From making sure your kitchen smells good to keeping every corner of the house neat and clean, to taking care of the furniture and walls from getting ruined — home maintenance is a task. But what if we say that we can make your life easier and better using these smart #homehacks? These DIYs have worked wonders and there are no lies about it.

Material required:

1. Essential oil – Lemon / Tea Tree

2. Mayonnaise

3. Coffee grounds

4. Toothpaste

Essential oils: Does your wood furniture look dull and lifeless? Have they lost their shine? Fret not! Use lemon essential oil to get that beautiful gloss back and clear out the dust. It effectively cleans stains and spots too. The tea tree oil is another effective furniture polish and has the added benefit of being a bug deterrent.

Mayonnaise: This is a weird one, but mayonnaise actually removes crayon marks from painted walls. Just rub it onto the crayon marks with your rag and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Then wipe the wall clean with a damp rag and let it air dry. It works because the oil in the mayo breaks down the wax from the crayon, without damaging your paint job (although you might want to try it on a small section first before globbing it everywhere).

Deodorising: Here is a little tip to help refresh the smell of your refrigerator or any places that are not often aired. Simply place some coffee grounds in a cup and change it every 15 days. Next time, you are enjoying a cup of homemade espresso, don’t get rid of your coffee grounds too quickly.

Toothpaste: We all end up with small scratches on the finishes of our furniture from time to time. However, before you go spending hundreds of dollars to get your couch refinished, try using some toothpaste to get those marks out. Using a pea-sized amount of non-gel paste, rub the scratch in a circular motion until it buffs out, and then clean the remainder with a damp towel.