Jugaad: Easy tips to help you keep your leather goods in top condition in monsoon

While you pack away your summer essentials, we can’t help but prod you to have a look at those expensive leather goods you plan on stowing away. The excess humidity in the air during the rainy season will ruin your leather. Worry not, we are here to free your troubled mind and provide you with nifty tips and tricks to safeguard your precious leather.

Material required:

Newspaper

Brush

Polish

Leather conditioner

Cloth bags

Dry them: Never leave leather products like shoes or bags wet too long because they will catch fungus and get ruined completely. Instead, dry them by stuffing newspapers inside and keep them under the fan overnight. This will absorb the moisture and your bags and shoes will be ready for the next outing.

Brush: Dust and dirt have a tendency to settle onto leather more during the rainy season. So you must ensure that you regularly brush your leather goods gently so there is no dust settling on them. Moreover, if you have walked through mucky waters and have not cleaned your shoes immediately after your return, chances are that the mud will become hard and pass on the moisture into the insole.

Polish: There is no better protection for leather goods than polish. Use a wax-based polish for your shoes during this season. However, for bags go for a mild leather conditioner that will protect them, fight the moisture and keep your handbags looking beautiful as always.

Storage: If you are not using your shoes or bags, ensure that you cover them in a dry cloth bag as insects staying in small corners of the cupboard can latch on to your shoes easily during this season. Moreover, if your wardrobe is wooden, there are high chances of fungus growing inside and this can easily ruin your leather. Hence, make sure you protect your leather bags and shoes with a cloth and put them safely in a box.