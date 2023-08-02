JK Tattoo Ground To Be Developed For Tourism | ANI

According to Jammu and Kashmir's Raj Bhawan press release, around 139.04 acres of defence land at Tattoo Ground in Batamaloo is to be developed for tourism and other related activities. The Ministry of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the MoU signing ceremony at Raj Bhawan stating that it will help develop major tourism space in J&K. Ministry of Defence was represented through the Local Military Authority of Tattoo Ground Garrison and Defence Estate Officer Kashmir Circle Srinagar. The land will be handed over by the Ministry of Defence within a period of 120 days.

Hailing the Army for its cooperation, the Lt Governor said the administration and security forces are dedicated to the welfare of the people. "We will make honest and dedicated efforts to fulfil all the conditions of the MoU and develop tourism and other related activities in such a way that the tourists visiting Kashmir valley find Tattoo Ground as one of the most attractive destinations," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor along with senior army officers discussed the ‘Mera Mati Mera Desh’ campaign to honour the martyrs and as part of the preparations for Independence Day events as per the press release. Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; senior officers of the Army and UT Administration were present on the occasion.

