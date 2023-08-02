Mumbai To Host Its First Major Art Fair This November At Mahalaxmi Race Course; Here's Everything You Need To Know | Instagram- Dinesh Vazirani

Over a decade, India's art enthusiasts used to gather in New Delhi every year to explore and buy modern and contemporary artworks at the renowned India Art Fair. Art Mumbai is set to host its first major art fair this November in Mumbai featuring renowned exhibitors and promising to be an exciting art event in India.

Art Mumbai will take place on the Mahalaxmi Racecourse between November 16 and 19 which will feature around 50 exhibitors, mostly from India. These include some of its leading galleries, such as The Guild & Jhaveri Contemporary & Chatterjee & Lal from Mumbai, Experimenter (Kolkata, Mumbai), Vadehra Art Gallery, Photoink & Nature Morte from New Delhi.

Instagram- Dinesh Vazirani

Mumbai’s The Guild specializes in experimental, innovative and contemporary artists. Chatterjee & Lal features historical materials alongside artwork. New Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery and Photoink respectively focus on contemporary artwork and photography.

Five overseas galleries specialising in South Asian Art including Grosvenor Gallery in London and Aicon Contemporary from New York will also, be a part of this fair.

According to Art Mumbai, the fair’s participants will showcase “The best of modern and contemporary art, crafts, folk art and antiquities from across the region with an overlay of technology and AI.”

The fair will be directed by Teesta Bhandare, a curator and collector from New Delhi who has spearheaded young collector’s events across India.

Future years will likely include international galleries selling blue-chip art, such as Continua and Lisson.

