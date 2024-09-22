 Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know All About Significance, Date, Time & More
Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know All About Significance, Date, Time & More

Jitya Vrat, also known as Jivitputrika, is a sacred fast observed by mothers for the safety and well-being of their children. The festival is mostly observed in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Jitiya Vrat 2024 | Pic credit: Pexels

Jitiya Vrat, also known as Jivitputrika, is a sacred fast considered to be one of the most challenging and significant in Hinduism. Mothers observe this fast for the safety and well-being of their children. The festival falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin and is primarily observed in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Let's explore this special and significant fast and learn about the timing, date, and more.

Date and Time of Jitiya Vrat

As per the Hindu Panchang, Jivitputrika Vrat is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha every year in the month of Ashwin. This year, Jivitputrika Vrat will begin on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 11:34 pm and will end on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 12:10 pm. On this auspicious day, mothers fast and refrain from drinking water throughout the day. They also worship Lord Jimutavahana in the morning and evening.

Significance of Jitiya Vrat

The fast is observed to pray for the prosperity and happiness of the children. It is believed that by observing this fast, children will be protected from illness and problems, and will lead positive and happy lives. On this day, mothers abstain from consuming food and water, symbolising a mother's pure love for her children and the sacrifices she makes in the hope of protecting her children from negativity and harm throughout their lives.

