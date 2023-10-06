Jitiya Vrat 2023: Date, Mythology, Significance & Rituals | Pic credit: Pexels

Jitiya or Jivitputrika Vrat is a three-day fasting ritual observed by Hindu women, particularly in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, during the month of Ashwin in the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 6 to October 8. Various customs and rituals are practised on each day of the festival.

Mythological story behind the day

According to the Mahabharata legend, Ashwathama, driven by anger after his father's death during the war, attempted to kill the Pandavas. In his rage, he accidentally killed Draupadi's five sons. In retaliation, Arjuna captured Ashwathama and took away a precious gem, 'Mani' from him. To seek revenge, Ashwathama used Brahmastra, to target the unborn child of Abhimanyu's wife, Uttara.

Although Ashwathama was successful in his dark deed, Lord Krishna intervened and restored life to the deceased child, who later grew up to be known as 'Raja Parikshit'. This miraculous event earned him the name 'Jivitputrika'. It is because of this incident that mothers began observing the Jitiya fast.

Significance

During Jitiya Vrat, married women with children observe a 24-hour nirjala fast and pray for the well-being and longevity of their offspring. Lord Vishnu, Shiva, and Lord Surya are worshipped during Jitiya Vrat. On this occasion, both men and women dress in their best traditional clothes and partake in cultural festivities and events.

Rituals

Three-day Jitiya festival fasting ritual includes:

The first day is called Nahai-Khai. Women following Jitiya Vrat bathe, preferably in a river, then perform puja and consume satvik food.

The second day is known as Khur-Jitiya or Jiviputrika day which involves a 24-hour fast without any intake of food or water. The fast is broken only on the next day as per muhurat.

On the third day, known as Parana, mothers conclude their fast. Many break their fast with cucumber and milk. Later, they partake in a traditional meal consisting of rice flour porridge, noni saag, and madua roti which are first offered to God.

