Janmashtami 2024: Did You Know That Lord Krishna Still Performs Raas Leela At This Garden Every Night? Know More

Krishna Janmashtami is right around the corner and people are excited to celebrate the birth of their beloved lord Krishna. Everybody has grown up reading about the lord Krishna and his famous Raas Leela where hundreds of gopis and Radha dance with him in Vrindavan.

What if we tell you that there is a place in Vrindavan where lord Krishna still performs Raas Leela every night? Yes, you read that right!

The mysterious garden in Vrindavan

If you haven't already heard of this garden, it is called the 'Nidhivan'. According to mythology, Nidhivan is the place where Krishna used to visit with Radha and perform Raas Leela with hundreds of gopis. Well, it is believed that lord Krishna still visits Nidhivan every night and dances with Radha and the gopis. Yes, it does not sound true, and even when residents of the village have never seen any such act, they believe it. People did try to uncover this mystery, but all in vain.

What is even more weird and scary is that whoever has tried to have a glimpse of the Raas Leela by hiding in the bushes, just to make sure the story is true or a hoax has gone mad out of shock. For real! There have been incidents where people have become mentally unstable and even gone blind for trying to witness this act. Even animals and birds begin to go away from the garden as soon as the sun sets.

What do the residents say?

Residents who live near Nidhivan praise the beauty and the mystery of lord Krisyhna and od not dare to question it. They believe it is true and whoever lives near the garden have no window openings to the garden so that they won't be able to look inside the garden.

If you ever visit Nidhivan, you will come across many tulsi plants and trees standing in pairs. It is believed that when lord Krishna visits, the tulsi plants and trees turn into gopis to dance and return to their normal form at dawn.

Rang Mahal is a temple inside Nidhivan and it is known to be a 'Shringar-ghar' of Radha. Folklore says that Krishna visits here every night and adorns Radha with jewels and flowers. This temple closes at 5pm every evening. So if you are planning to visit Vrindavan, make sure you visit this temple before 5pm.