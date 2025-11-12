Yami Gautam Dons ₹118,999 Mustard Yellow Kurta Set For Haq Promotions

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 12, 2025
Yami embraces classic Indian elegance in two contrasting festive looks- a mustard AJ kurta set by Archana Jaju
All images from Instagram
This outfit is pricedat₹1,18,999. The mustard ensemble features delicate sequin and zari embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta
For Haq promotions, she also wore a dual-tone pink-red kurta set by Punit Balana that costs ₹39,750
the Punit Balana creation celebrates vibrancy through rich silk fabric and intricate gold thread embroidery along the neckline and sleeves
Yami’s beauty styling stays consistent- dewy skin, nude lips, and softly styled hair that highlight the rich colours and craftsmanship of each outfit
Together, both looks capture her signature aesthetic: rooted in tradition yet effortlessly modern
Yami and Emraan Hashmi were also spotted travelling in Mumbai local to promote their film across the city
