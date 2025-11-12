Chef Ranveer Brar: 'Food Today Is India's Superpower. It Can Drive Conversations That Define Who We Are as a Nation'

Chef Ranveer Brar | All pics: Kind courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar/Instagram

Celebrated chef and television personality Ranveer Brar believes that food has moved beyond being India's soft power and is fast emerging as its "superpower".

Speaking on the sidelines of FICCI Young Leaders' Summit in Mumbai, Brar reflected on leadership, authenticity, and how the country's evolving food culture mirrors the aspirations of a new generation.

Brar, who has built a global brand around food, emotion, and storytelling, said chefs and creators now have a significant role in shaping India's global identity.

"Gone are the days when it was just soft power. Food today is India's superpower," he said. "Food and people in the business of food can drive conversations that define who we are as a nation."

'Leadership Is About Instilling Belief'

Asked about what leadership means in a creative and competitive industry like food, Brar said it was about conviction and confidence.

"In this space, leadership means convincing people that what they're doing is the right thing," he said.

"Most of leadership today, especially among the youth, is about instilling belief. The ingredients are already there; you just have to add confidence."

He said that leadership in the culinary world required balancing passion with patience. "This industry tests you," he said. "Many restaurants open and shut quickly, but those who stay long enough find their opportunities. The restaurant business is volatile by nature, but persistence rewards you."

'The New India Is Discerning and Discovering'

Brar described the food landscape of modern India as dynamic, experimental, and deeply rooted in rediscovery. "Food has always been a mirror of society," he said.

"The new India is both discerning and discovering people are more aware, more curious, and more respectful of what they eat."

He said Indian cuisine today reflects a generation that wants the best of both worlds, comfort in nostalgia and curiosity for global flavours.

"We're no longer confused about our food identity," he said. "We are discovering it on our own terms."

'Authenticity Is the Only Way to Stay Relevant'

As someone who wears many hats, chef, entrepreneur, TV host, and content creator, Brar said that staying relevant in a fast-changing world depends on being genuine.

"Being yourself is the only way to succeed today," he said. "It becomes very difficult to make a point by being somebody else. Authenticity is your greatest strength."

He urged young professionals to embrace their individuality and not chase trends for short-term visibility. "If you are real, your work will reflect that," he said.

‘Chefs Are the New Cultural Diplomats’

Brar added that the role of chefs and food creators had evolved beyond the kitchen.

"Chefs are now cultural diplomats," he said. "Through food, we tell stories, represent India, and connect with the world. Our plates are political, emotional, and creative expressions of who we are."

The audience at the summit, largely comprising young entrepreneurs and professionals, responded with applause as Brar concluded that “the future of India’s identity will be served on its plate.”