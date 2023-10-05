Ishita Gupta Named As Birla Ayurveda’s Brand Ambassador

Bollywood heroine Ishita Gupta has been announced as the brand ambassador for Birla Ayurveda.

This news is announced by Ishita Reha Gupta on the last Friday of September as she took to her social media to post a collaborative post with the brand.

“Something Special is Loading. Stay Tuned” wrote the actor model and entrepreneur as she revealed her recent appointment. Ishita will be featured in upcoming promotional campaigns and initiatives of the brand. The first campaign featuring the brand ambassador is set to roll out later this month.

A part of The Yash Birla Group, Birla Ayurveda is renowned for successfully treating aliments such as chronic arthritis, sinusitis, migraine, slip disc, lumbar spondylitis, sciatica, stress, obesity and asthma, as well as neuromuscular and skin related disorders. The company believes that the skin is the most sensitive part of the body and a constant exposure to chemicals and artificial ingredients can lead to skin ailments. That is why it is important to invest in natural products.

“I am very excited to work for a brand that priorities self care and promotes the use of products that are natural and chemical free,” said Ishita Gupta.

Ishita was last seen in a collaborative PR campaign for Mattel in association with Selfridges and IMAX.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxyIydfrG7F/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

