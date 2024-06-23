Isha Foundation Hosts Over 1,400 Free Yoga Sessions Nationwide; 1,60,000 Participants Derive Benefits Of Yoga

Isha Foundation Hosts Over 1,400 Free Yoga Sessions Nationwide |

This month, Isha Foundation conducted over 1,400 free yoga sessions nationwide. Of the 1,60,000 participants, 8,000 attended approximately 50 sessions this week in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Goa. These sessions were delivered via online webinars, in-person events, or through a unique 21-day challenge on the Sadhguru app. All of these sessions were conducted as a lead up to the International Day of Yoga.

The school children were taught Nada Yoga (Yoga of Sound) and Yoga Namaskar while adults also got to learn Nadi Shuddhi which calms the mind and improves the ability to act effectively. Nada Yoga is a 10-minute guided yoga routine that balances the whole body and helps against anxiety, fear, nightmares, falling sick often, attention disorder and more. Yoga Namaskar is a complete 10-minute Yoga for beginners to stretch and strengthen your back. All of these practices are available for free and can be learnt online.

Prominent corporates where these sessions were conducted included AU Bank, Aditya Birla Healthcare, L&T Tech Services, Pidilite, Bank of Baroda, Piramal Pharma, Glenmark, Schneider, Hoya, IPCA Laboratories, and Hiranandani. Nearly 1,500 students from Pune’s Mt. Carmel High School and Samskriti School, and over 650 students from Indore’s Ekaynaa School participated in various sessions.

Similarly, prominent institutions, including ISRO, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, IIT Madras, Foxconn, CRPF soldiers, NCC cadets, soldiers, Madras Sappers, BSF, and local villagers, among others, participated in these sessions across the country.