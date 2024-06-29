Isha Ambani Opens Up About Conceiving Via IVF, Understand How The Process Works

Pinterest

Isha Ambani, A businesswoman and the daughter of Indian Billionaire Businessman Mukesh Ambani opened up about her journey of conceiving via IVF. In a recent interview with Vogue India, she spoke about the procedure and how she chose to got for IVF just like her mother Nita Ambani did when she conceived Isha and her brother Akash.

“I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right? Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted, she mentioned in the interview.

Isha Ambani Piramal is married to Anand Piramal and she has twins. She conceived them via IVF. While talking about her IVF journey, she said, “If there is modern technology in the world today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you’re excited about, not something you should have to hide. If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier.”

What Is IVF?

A medical technique known as in vitro fertilization (IVF) involves fertilizing an egg in a lab using sperm outside the body. It is a popular form of assisted reproductive technology (ART) for the treatment of infertile individuals or couples.

The procedure comprises stimulating numerous eggs from a woman's ovaries, removing the eggs, fertilizing them with sperm in a controlled setting, and then putting the resultant embryos inside the uterus. IVF has helped many people become pregnant and parents. It can be used for a variety of reasons, such as blocked fallopian tubes, male infertility, ovulation problems, or unexplained infertility.

What are the steps involved in the IVF process?

Ovarian Stimulation:

Hormonal injections stimulate the ovaries to produce multiple eggs instead of the single egg that usually develops each month.

Egg Retrieval:

Once the follicles are ready, a final hormone injection triggers the eggs to mature.

About 34-36 hours later, eggs are retrieved from the ovaries using a minor surgical procedure called transvaginal ultrasound aspiration, performed under sedation or anesthesia.

Sperm Collection:

A sperm sample is provided by the partner or a donor.

The sperm is processed and prepared for fertilization.

Fertilization:

The retrieved eggs are placed in a petri dish with the sperm to allow fertilization.

Alternatively, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) may be used, where a single sperm is directly injected into an egg.

The fertilized eggs (embryos) are cultured for a few days until they reach the blastocyst stage.

Embryo Transfer:

The best quality embryos are selected for transfer.

The selected embryos are transferred into the woman's uterus using a thin catheter, typically without anesthesia.

Hormones (like progesterone) may be given to support the uterine lining and aid embryo implantation.

Pregnancy Test:

About 10-14 days after the embryo transfer, a blood test is done to determine if pregnancy has been achieved.