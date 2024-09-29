Isha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF Gala

Isha Ambani at BOF Gala in Paris | Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania | Instagram

Entrepreneur Isha Ambani was among the other attendees at the Business of Fashion (BOF) gala in Paris. The star-studded event witnessed some breathtaking fashion moments, and Isha Ambani certainly stole the spotlight with her exquisite style. She oozed modern-day princess vibes in a lime green ensemble from the shelves of designer label Giambattista Valli. Keep reading as we decode her stylish look.

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram featuring Isha in a beautiful Giambattista Valli green dress from the Italian designer's latest couture collection.

The designer behind Isha's gala fashion, Valli, revealed to Vogue India, “the volume and colour of this specific dress comes from my obsession for Mughal miniatures. In particular, it is inspired by an 18th-century miniature picturing a figure in the middle of a garden in Jaipur dressed in lime green and surrounded by green parrots."

Isha Ambani in Giambattista Valli's lime green dress | Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania | Instagram

The pastel gown boasted of a pleated design, dramatic straps on the shoulder, styled in a draped off-shoulder sleeve, and a satin bow around the waist. The twirly attire also featured a voluminous silhouette and a pleated pattern skirt.

She accessorised the ensemble with statement Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including purple diamond earrings, adding more pop of pastel hues to the lime green outfit. Isha further chose a silver embellished clutch and a silver satin heel adorned with a bow and pearl embellishments to complete her look.

For the makeup, the businesswoman opted for a subtle glam featuring darkened brows, rosy cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, brown eye shadow, and glossy lips. She finished off her look with a middle-parted open hairdo, adorning shiny soft waves.



