 Isha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF Gala
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIsha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF Gala

Isha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF Gala

Isha Ambani attended the Business of Fashion (BOF) gala in Paris, wearing a lime green dress by Giambattista Valli.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Isha Ambani at BOF Gala in Paris | Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania | Instagram

Entrepreneur Isha Ambani was among the other attendees at the Business of Fashion (BOF) gala in Paris. The star-studded event witnessed some breathtaking fashion moments, and Isha Ambani certainly stole the spotlight with her exquisite style. She oozed modern-day princess vibes in a lime green ensemble from the shelves of designer label Giambattista Valli. Keep reading as we decode her stylish look.

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram featuring Isha in a beautiful Giambattista Valli green dress from the Italian designer's latest couture collection.

The designer behind Isha's gala fashion, Valli, revealed to Vogue India, “the volume and colour of this specific dress comes from my obsession for Mughal miniatures. In particular, it is inspired by an 18th-century miniature picturing a figure in the middle of a garden in Jaipur dressed in lime green and surrounded by green parrots."

Isha Ambani in Giambattista Valli's lime green dress

Isha Ambani in Giambattista Valli's lime green dress | Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania | Instagram

The pastel gown boasted of a pleated design, dramatic straps on the shoulder, styled in a draped off-shoulder sleeve, and a satin bow around the waist. The twirly attire also featured a voluminous silhouette and a pleated pattern skirt.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: 1 Dead, 3 Suffer Burns In Explosion During Tanker Welding In Dwarka's Bharthal Village; Investigation Underway
Delhi: 1 Dead, 3 Suffer Burns In Explosion During Tanker Welding In Dwarka's Bharthal Village; Investigation Underway
Isha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF Gala
Isha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF Gala
'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Goa Land Scam: ₹50,000 Crore Fraud Exposed Involving Reclassification Of Forest Land, Chief Minister Under Scrutiny
Goa Land Scam: ₹50,000 Crore Fraud Exposed Involving Reclassification Of Forest Land, Chief Minister Under Scrutiny

She accessorised the ensemble with statement Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including purple diamond earrings, adding more pop of pastel hues to the lime green outfit. Isha further chose a silver embellished clutch and a silver satin heel adorned with a bow and pearl embellishments to complete her look.

Read Also
Sonam Kapoor's 'Demure' Ensemble Redefines Sophisticated Fashion Trend
article-image

For the makeup, the businesswoman opted for a subtle glam featuring darkened brows, rosy cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, brown eye shadow, and glossy lips. She finished off her look with a middle-parted open hairdo, adorning shiny soft waves.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Isha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF...

Isha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF...

The Millennial Pilgrim: How To Be Truly Interesting

The Millennial Pilgrim: How To Be Truly Interesting

World Translation Day: Translation War

World Translation Day: Translation War

5 Ways To Report Your Toxic Boss

5 Ways To Report Your Toxic Boss

Mechanical Vs Chemical Exfoliants

Mechanical Vs Chemical Exfoliants