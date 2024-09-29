Sonam Kapoor's 'Demure' Ensemble Redefines Sophisticated Fashion Trend

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 29, 2024

After making waves at Paris Fashion Week, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in town, continuing to serve stunning fashion moments

All images from Varinder Chawla

The fashion icon attended the India Design ID Mumbai 2024 at Mumbai's Jio World on Sunday, September 29

For the event, Sonam opted for a "demure" look, wearing a co-ord beige blouse and a matching pleated midi-skirt, styled with a chic black vest

The sleeveless black vest featured a relaxed fit, an overlapping pallu-style design draping from the shoulder, completed with a black belt that clinched her waist

The 'Neerja' star accentuated her modest couture with sleek sunglasses, a black Dior mini handbag and black ballet shoes

For the minimal accessories, she donned golden hoops and a few statement gold rings

The actress finished off her glam with a clean makeup look while her hair styled in a sleek middle-parted bun

