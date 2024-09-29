Sonam Kapoor's 'Demure' Ensemble Redefines Sophisticated Fashion Trend

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 29, 2024
After making waves at Paris Fashion Week, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in town, continuing to serve stunning fashion moments
All images from Varinder Chawla
The fashion icon attended the India Design ID Mumbai 2024 at Mumbai's Jio World on Sunday, September 29
For the event, Sonam opted for a "demure" look, wearing a co-ord beige blouse and a matching pleated midi-skirt, styled with a chic black vest
The sleeveless black vest featured a relaxed fit, an overlapping pallu-style design draping from the shoulder, completed with a black belt that clinched her waist
The 'Neerja' star accentuated her modest couture with sleek sunglasses, a black Dior mini handbag and black ballet shoes
For the minimal accessories, she donned golden hoops and a few statement gold rings
The actress finished off her glam with a clean makeup look while her hair styled in a sleek middle-parted bun
