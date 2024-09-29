Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Other Best Dressed Celebs At IIFA Awards 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 29, 2024

The star-studded IIFA Awards 2024 was held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 28, with the biggest stars gracing the show in their exquisite style. Let's check out the best-dressed celebs from the award night:

IIFA | Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has been the epitome of regal fashion, and the Bollywood star once again stunned everyone in a custom Gaurav Gupta glided golden gown accentuated with beautiful Bvlgari jewels

Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram

Kriti Sanon wowed in a Marmar Halim gown featuring draped pleated pattern, sweetheart neckline, figure-hugging bodice and a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her look with minimal yet luxurious jewellery, including a multi-layered diamond neckpiece 

Kriti Sanon | Instagram

Bollywood diva Rekha shined in a gold silk saree embroidered with broad kadhai borders and intricate designs. The look was complemented by statement gold earrings

IIFA | Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan impressed everyone with his suave charm, donning a black suit with a notch lapel blazer and matching a button-down trouser. He styled the look with a watch and chic shoes

IIFA | Instagram

Ananya Panday turned heads in a halter-neck embellished blouse styled with a bejewelled cape and a satin saree skirt with an attached pallu draped on her arm

Image: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi oozed glamour in a breathtaking strapless gown, boasting of an intricately embellished bust, a structured silhouette with a faux-see-through pattern and trail adorned with fur detailing

Image: Varinder Chawla