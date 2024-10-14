 Is Your Subway Sandwich The Healthiest Meal Option? Know The Right Dressings Choose To Make It Nutritious
Is Your Subway Sandwich The Healthiest Meal Option? Know The Right Dressings Choose To Make It Nutritious

Subway subs are only getting smaller in size, which means more sugar from breads and less fibre and protein.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Canva

If you think Subway is giving you the healthiest food option with accurate calories that contains a good amount of fibre and protein, you are wrong! According to studies, their breads are said to have as much sugar as in a cake. However, you only have a limited number of sauces and veggies you can add to your sub! Subway subs are only getting smaller in size, which means more sugar from breads and less fibre and protein.

article-image

More reasons why Subway is unhealthy

According to a study that was published on May 6 in the Journal of Adolescent Health, teenagers who ate lunches from Subway ingested almost as many calories as those who ate at McDonald's. The study found that meals from both establishments are likely to contribute to obesity and overeating.

Many Subway sandwiches contain high levels of sodium due to processed meats like ham, salami, and pepperoni, as well as cheeses, sauces, and bread. While Subway promotes "fresh" ingredients, the high sodium levels can contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease when consumed frequently. Even seemingly healthy choices like turkey or chicken sandwiches can have more sodium than expected due to added preservatives.

Many of Subway's sauces and dressings, like sweet onion, honey mustard, and BBQ sauce, contain added sugars. These can add unnecessary calories and contribute to weight gain, diabetes, and other health problems. Moreover, some breads and wraps, even the whole grain options, have hidden sugars, which make what appears to be a healthy choice less beneficial for long-term health.

Canva

How can you choose to make a healthy sub-sandwich?

In India, Subway sandwiches are mostly not affordable by everyone who wishes to have a healthy meal. The size of the sandwiches are smaller with limited number of options for vegetables. But if you choose to get sandwich anyway, here are the best topping options for you to get a balanced meal. Try choosing more vegetables than meat. Go for leaner meats like chicken instead of red meat. For sides, choose unsweetened iced tea if you wish to order a beverage.

Canva

These can be the best toppings for you: cucumbers, spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, jalapenos, avocado, sweet onion dressing.

These can be the worst toppings for your subway sandwich: chipotle southwest dressing, ranch dressing, oil and vinegar dressing, bacon, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, cheese, mayonnaise.

