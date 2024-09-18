7 Best Protein-Rich Foods For Vegetarians

By: Rahul M | September 18, 2024
Protein plays an important role in our diet as it supports many body functions. I am sure many vegetarians struggle to find protein-rich foods for a balanced diet. Here are five alternatives you can incorporate into your meal:
Lentils: They are staple in Indian kitchens, offering essential nutrients, including protein and fibre
Edamame: They provide about 18.5 grams of protein a cup when cooked, according to FoodData Central. It can be easily incorporated into the diet as a salad or snack
Chickpeas: This versatile food can be used in salads, curries and hummus, providing essential protein nutrients for your body
Quinoa: It is another excellent protein-rich food. Quinoa is also gluten-free and rich in amino acids
Greek Yoghurt: It offers 10 grams of protein per 100 grams of Greek Yoghurt. It can be easily included in the diet for snacks or breakfast, especially with fruits or granola
Tofu: I am sure many of us are already aware of this beloved ingredient. Tofu is a great alternative to protein-rich diet
Chia Seeds: Chia seeds are packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, offering many benefits for your body. You can consume it in water or smoothies
