Chandra Grahan 2024: 5 Foods To Avoid During Lunar Eclipse Phase

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 17, 2024
Lunar Eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India will take place on September 18. The sun will be blocking the moon. This phenomenon is considered to have high vibrations and can affect your physical health
All images from Canva
The grahan will begin from 6:11 am and will last till 10:17 am. According to Scanda Purana, you should refrain from cosnuming a certain food items during the eclipse phase. Here's what to avoid
Since the eclipse phase is during the peak hours, it is not much difficult to follow the don'ts. Avoid eating or drinking anything during the eclipse hours. Consuming non-veg is refrained during the phase
Avoid consuming alcohol or cigarettes during the lunar eclipse phase. Also avoid eating eggs
It is advised to not eat or drink anything at all during the eclipse as the food or water can get contaminated by the impact of the eclipse and can give you health issues
If you are in no condition to not eat anything, try consuming uncooked food such as fruits. Avoid anything baked or cooked or savory
It is also advised for pregnant women to avoid eating anything a few hours before and after the eclipse to avoid the impact of the negative energy on the baby
