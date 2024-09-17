Chandra Grahan 2024: Date, Timing, Sutak And All You Need To Know

lunar eclipse 2024: know date, time and more | freepik

The final lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) in 2024 is scheduled for September 18. This incomplete eclipse will be seen in different regions across the globe but will not be visible in India. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, creating a shadow on the Moon that blocks sunlight.



Chandra Grahan 2024: Date



The last lunar eclipse of 2024 will occur on September 18, the day of Bhadrapada Purnima. During its peak, a small part of the Moon will be covered by Earth's umbral shadow in a partial lunar eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2024: Timing



The lunar eclipse is scheduled to start at 6:11 AM IST on September 18 and will conclude at 10:17 AM, with a duration of 4 hours and 6 minutes. Important times for each stage of the eclipse are listed below:



The partial eclipse starts at 06:11 AM.



The Partial Eclipse Starts at 07:42 AM



Peak Eclipse: 08:14 in the morning



Partial eclipse will be over at 08:45 AM.



Partial Eclipse Concludes at 10:17 AM

Chandra Grahan 2024: Sutak Period



In Hinduism, the Sutak period is considered a time of bad luck before an eclipse. This phase usually starts 9 hours prior to the eclipse. Due to the fact that the lunar eclipse on September 18 will take place during the day and won't be seen in India, the Sutak time won't be followed.

Importance Of Lunar Eclipse In Hindu Religion

In Hinduism, lunar eclipses hold great religious and cultural significance. If the eclipse cannot be seen without the aid of technology, it has no significance in religious terms. The absence of visibility of the September 18 eclipse in India means that no religious activities or rituals associated with Chandra Grahan will take place.



During a lunar eclipse, the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, causing a shadow to fall on the Moon. During a partial lunar eclipse, only a section of the Moon is covered by the Earth's shadow, allowing part of it to remain visible. This faint shadow can cause the Moon to appear red, commonly referred to as a "blood moon."

How Would The Sky Look?

Stargazers have something to look forward to as the lunar eclipse, also called Chandra Grahan, is set to occur on September 18, 2024. This is the second lunar eclipse of the year. Many regions will witness this amazing celestial event, but viewers in India will be unable to see the partial lunar eclipse due to the Moon being below the horizon. The event is scheduled for September 18 according to Indian Standard Time (IST).



What Happens During Chandra Grahan Event?



During an eclipse, the Moon is slightly nearer to Earth due to its slightly oval-shaped orbit. As per NASA, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through a portion of Earth's umbra due to an imperfect alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon. The shadow increases and then diminishes without completely obscuring the Moon.

Where Can It Be Seen?



This cosmic event can be seen on 5 continents worldwide, such as Europe, Africa, North and South America, and some regions in Asia. Nevertheless, it will remain unseen in India. Stargazers have the option to view the lunar eclipse live as it happens through livestreams from space and astronomy organizations like NASA and ESA.

