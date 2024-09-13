Partial Lunar Eclipse: How It Will Impact Stock Market, Geopolitics And Zodiac Signs

PIC: NASA

On September 18, 2024, a significant cosmic event — a partial lunar eclipse — will captivate the skies. Whether in the Eastern or Western Hemisphere, this celestial occurrence is bound to have diverse impacts, both astronomical and astrological. The partial lunar eclipse will take place from 6:11 AM to 10:17 AM IST. In western parts of India, it may be visible only momentarily, as the moon will set during the eclipse. This event will be visible across select regions of Europe, Africa, North and South America, and parts of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans.

Impact on geopolitics

As we approach the lunar eclipse in the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, several significant events are likely to unfold globally. Political landscapes are expected to experience turbulence. With this celestial event, existing alliances may dissolve, leading to the formation of new political coalitions. Governments may face instability as they adjust to these shifts, and political leaders will need to display adeptness in managing these changes to maintain equilibrium.

Religious leaders' statements could further exacerbate the situation. Such declarations might ignite riots or even lead to civil war-like scenarios in various regions. The potent energy of Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra suggests that societies will be tested by these upheavals, challenging community bonds and social harmony. Moreover, the stock market is predicted to react negatively. Investors should prepare for market corrections and increased volatility. The uncertainty stemming from political and social instability could drive bearish trends, affecting multiple sectors. While these market conditions may present opportunities for some, caution and strategic planning are essential. As this eclipse is happening in Meen Rashi which represents water element, some parts of Africa and American Continents will suffer water calamities like flood, tsunamis and serious draughts.

Impact on zodiac signs

While a lunar eclipse is indeed a universal event, its astrological impact varies across the zodiac signs. Here’s how each sign will be affected:

Aries: Pecuniary vigilance is essential. Be meticulous with travel plans to avoid unforeseen issues.

Taurus: Friendships and social engagements demand careful attention. Ensure you’re a supportive presence in your social circle.

Gemini: Professional life and parental concerns may come to the forefront. Maintain clarity in work and familial duties.

Read Also Understanding The Impact Of Bhadrapada Maas On All Zodiac Signs

Cancer: An auspicious time for religious endeavours. Engage actively with fatherly guidance or spiritual pursuits.

Leo: Health vigilance is crucial. Stay cautious to prevent accidents or injuries.

Virgo: Relationship dynamics and partnership ventures need a cautious approach. Prioritise clear and compassionate communication.

Libra: Health and adversaries might pose challenges. Ensure regular health checks and resolve conflicts amicably.

Scorpio: Focus shifts to progeny and educational pursuits. Encourage and support the academic endeavours of loved ones.

Sagittarius: Prosperity and vehicular concerns are highlighted. Take prudent steps towards financial stability and vehicle maintenance.

Capricorn: Siblings and travel plans may require extra caution. Resolve sibling matters amicably and plan journeys meticulously.

Aquarius: Financial stability and family matters need attention. Budget wisely and nurture familial bonds.

Pisces: Self-care is paramount. Reflect on personal growth and career advancement while navigating this phase.

Global and regional impact

In regions where the eclipse is observable, the adverse impact ranges from 75% to 100%. In areas where visibility is limited or non-existent, expect reduced negative effects, approximately between 25% and 50%.The negative impact of this Lunar Eclipse will be active for upcoming 45 to 90 days.

Key considerations

Rituals and remedies: Engaging in spiritual practices, meditation, and charitable activities can potentially mitigate the adverse effects.

Health precautions: Pay extra attention to health warnings specific to your zodiac prediction.

Financial planning: Re-evaluate financial strategies and avoid significant investments during this period. In summary, the upcoming lunar eclipse in Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra signals a period of significant change. Political unrest, social discord, and economic volatility are expected to shape the global environment. By anticipating these events, we can better prepare and adapt to the dynamic shifts on the horizon. As we approach this celestial event, it’s prudent to prepare based on your zodiac insights. While eclipses bring transformative energies, they also provide opportunities for self-reflection and growth. Embrace the upcoming changes with awareness and equanimity.

(Ashish Mehta is Astro Vastu Consultant, Author, Speaker, and Vedic Life Coach)