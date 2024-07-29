Is AI A Better Designer Than Tarun Tahiliani? Netizens Have This To Say About Team India's Paris 2024 Olympics Outfit

AI generated uniforms for Team India | Lusion | Instagram

Indian ace designer Tarun Tahiliani, known for his exquisite collection and luxury fashion, has been criticised for creating Team India's uniform for the Paris Olympics 2024. Apart from fans trolling the couturier for his "poorly" designed attire for the athletes, Indian badminton player and Arjuna awardee Jwala Gutta expressed her "huge disappointment" in the designer for crafting an "uncomfortable and odd" saree for the female players at the Olympics.

Amidst the hate against Tarun Tahiliani, artificial intelligence (AI) is considered a better choice than a designer for the team's uniform. A sustainable fashion brand, Lusion, experimented with AI to create attire for the Team India contingents, and the result blew netizens' minds.

The fashion brand asked the AI to create the uniforms for Indian athletes for the Olympics, which featured an array of silhouettes, including traditional kurtas for men and women, ready-made sarees, ethnic jumpsuits, and kurta sets. Each AI-designed ensemble represents the significance of Indian flag and culture, featuring trio colours, intricate embroidery, and a rich fabric material.

Netizens' Reaction to AI-designed Uniform for Team India

The AI-created uniforms for the Indian players at the Olympics are what netizens expected fashion designers to do. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "The AI designs should be saved and used for the next time. They are so amazing and give such a powerful representation of new India while showcasing our Indian colours. Tarun tahiliani should take a look at this for sure. His designs for the ladies especially was not very great."

Supporting the role of AI in designing athletes' uniforms, a user penned, "AI is far better. The current one looks like it was designed for vidhwa n vidur people." The other account said, "Even if ai doesn’t take anyone elses job, it should definitely take the job of designing Indian uniforms for global events from now on."