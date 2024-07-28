'Huge Disappointment', Says Jwala Gutta On Tarun Tahiliani's Saree For Team India At Paris Olympics 2024, Netizens Agree

Gutta Jwala | X

The Paris Olympics 2024 commenced on July 26 and will continue until August 11 in the city of love—Paris. While the Indian athletes are winning hearts with their performances on the international platform, renowned couturier Tarun Tahiliani is facing criticism for his poor designing of the athletes' uniforms and attire for the Olympics.

After being trolled for creating the opening ceremony uniform in basic kurta sets and sarees with digital prints and tricolour details, Indian badminton player and Arjuna awardee Jwala Gutta showed her disappointment in the second uniform (saree) crafted by Tarun Tahiliani for the players.

After not much of thinking..

The garments which was made for the Indian contingent participating in Olympics this time has been a huge disappointment!! (Especially when the designer was announced I had huge expectations)

First not all girls know how to wear a saree…why didn’t… pic.twitter.com/b5UjzpvUJQ — Gutta Jwala 💙 (@Guttajwala) July 28, 2024

Stating that the saree is uncomfortable and odd, Jwala Gutta penned on X (formerly Twitter), "After not much of thinking.. The garments which was made for the Indian contingent participating in Olympics this time has been a huge disappointment!! (Especially when the designer was announced I had huge expectations)."

Sher further wrote, "First not all girls know how to wear a saree…why didn’t the designer use this common sense and make pre draped saree(which is in current trend) The girls looked uncomfortable the blouse was of bad fit!! And second the colour and the print was so opposite of beautiful Indian!!! There was an opportunity for the designer to display the art of our culture through embroidery or hand paint!! It was a work of absolute mediocrity and looked shabby!!! I really hope the sports family stops compromising on quality for our sportspersons looks on court and off court!!!!"

Read Also Best Dressed Teams At Opening Ceremony Of Paris Olympics 2024

Netizen's reaction to the athletes' saree

The post by Jwala Gutta prompted many reactions from the netizens in no time. Agreeing with Gutta's comment, an X user wrote, "I agree. Absolutely drab & lifeless.. It's the Summer Olympics.. Bright colors should've been the choice.. Our contingent looked more like Rajyasabha politicians. The designer missed this Golden opportunity to showcase our fabric."

Another user commented, "The designer for India's uniform for Paris created a design for mourning. The committee that approved of such a design seemed to imagine that mourning wear is what Indians should wear."

Criticising the colour palate of the saree, a user said, "It did not showcase our rich heritage of weaves and looms at all. And India is known for vibrant colours!"