Best Dressed Teams At Opening Ceremony Of Paris Olympics 2024

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 27, 2024
Olympics 2024 has begun and here are some of the teams that were best dressed at the opening ceremony. Team Mongolia stole the show with their culturally significant uniform. Michel and Amazonka designed these uniforms.
Team Mexico's outfit for the opening ceremony can considered inot the cool category since it had a jacket with with prints of some of the most beautiful locations of Paris.
Team Taiwan's national uniform was once again designed by designer Justin Chou. They have created a uniform that highlights the deep roots of Taiwan. Together, they have created an uniform displays the spirit of culture, art, craftsmanship, and sustainability.
Team Czech Republic's outfit highlights Czech pride in it. The designer said they put nostalgia, technology, contemporary silhouette into the outfit.
Team Haiti's outfits were designed by Stella Jean. The team's colourful outfits were crafted with leftover materials and their volunteer work. The designer called the uniform 'A uniform for the re-birth of the first black republic'.
Team Sri Lanka showcased their elegant culture through their outfits that were designed by Lovi Ceylon. They are being appreciated for their wise choice of colour and design.
Team Turkey looked vibrant at the opening ceremony of the Olympics. They were designed by Vakko. This outfit symbolises dynamic spirit of the sport with the inspiration it got from the Turkish flag.
Team Philippines's outfits were designed by Francis Libiran. These outfits capture the essence of bravery and fierceness in battle and also reflect the nation's rich culture. They also emphasize beauty of the Philippine islands.
Team France's outfits were designed by Berluti, a popular designer. Their uniforms were subtle and formal giving out the spirit of sprtsmanship.
