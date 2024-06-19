International Yoga Day 2024: How To Perform Shashankasana, Know Benefits Of This Asana (Video)

Canva

This pose is derived from the sight of a rabbit lowering its head down to the ground. This pose is called Shashankasana in Sanskrit. It is a fact that rabbits are perceptive, swift, and adaptable. By holding this stance, one can embrace their inner naturalist and take on the traits of a rabbit. It works wonders for decluttering the mind and emotions. It is also a good alternative for the camel pose.

Asanas are physical positions that have the potential to calm the mind and body. Since "shashank" in Shashankasana means "moon," this pose is also sometimes referred to as the moon pose. Sasakasana is an additional name. Strong forward bending is required for Shashankasana. Your spine, shoulders, and back all feel stretched.

Steps to perform Shashankasana

1. Sit on the butt of your heels, begin with the hero stance. Knees, thighs, and ankles should all line up in harmony. Grasp the heels with your hands facing outward, placing your fingers on the inside arches and your thumbs on the outside edges of your feet.

2. To engage the core, lift the navel upward and inward toward the spine. Engaging your spine is important for good results.

3. Your forehead should come into contact with your knees and the top of your head should make contact with the floor as you start to round your back. You should tuck your chin into your chest.

4. Raise your hips and take your heels off till your arms are straight as you roll forward. Let go of the pose and take a step back to the starting position.

Benefits Of Performing Shashankasana

1. Rabbit pose is a daily way to enhance your mental health. In addition to lowering anxiety, it also lessens phobias, fear, tension, and weakness. When one is mentally calm, everything around them seems calm too, it helps them focus on their work.

2. You must squeeze your abdomen in order to perform this aasana, which forces you to bend forward and enhances the secretion of digestive fluids. It stimulates the liver, intestines, and stomach, which helps the body get rid of toxins.

3. Performing this aasana helps with spine flexibility. The bending make your spine stretch and provides you relief form pain.

4. Breathing out from your solar plexus helps release tension from your veins and arteries, calming them down. This helps maintain a good heart health.