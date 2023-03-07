International Women's Day 2023: 5 ways to pamper yourself on this special day

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to recognise the accomplishments of women and to promote gender equity. This year's theme for the day is 'Embracing Equity'. This special day endeavours to advance gender equality, give women more power and increase awareness of issues affecting women globally.

You can celebrate the day with the women in your life or just by yourself. Make sure to indulge in some self-care and self-love. Because Self-love is the most powerful form of love and self-care is crucial to sustaining a healthy and joyful lifestyle.

So ladies, here are 5 ways you can pamper yourself and practice self-care.

Meditation

One of the most effective ways to relax and rejuvenate yourself is by doing meditation! They are so simple to do, even if you have never meditated before, and they don't take long.

Spa Day

A deep massage, pedicure, manicure, and facial are soothing ways to get rid of aches and pains and are something you should treat yourself to. You'll emerge from it with a better, more self-assured, and laid-back appearance.

Cook your favourite food

Treat yourself to your favourite dish or a special dessert or snack that you can savour with enjoyment. Why not make it even more fun by cooking while dancing around the kitchen or having a sing-along as you go?

And, if you don’t enjoy cooking, just order something from the food delivery apps.

Meet your friends

Whether you’re able to do this in person or via a video call, take some time to catch up and laugh with your best friends. This could be anything from a casual chat to a party where you’re playing games and dancing along to some music.

New hobby:

Instead of spending your off time watching movies, why don't you try a new hobby. A brand new hobby might prove to be a pleasant diversion from the obligations and stresses of daily life. Who knows, you might discover a new career route or meet some new people by chance.