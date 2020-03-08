International Women's Day 2020: Exploring fashion history made by strong, successful women

Oprah’s styles include crisp button-downs paired with voluminous skirts, vibrant reds and shades of blush and beige. We feel she looks her best when she is in vibrant colours. One of our favourite looks is the red Michael Kors suits for the Celine collection. It truly is a power suit that exudes full blast feminine power.”

Trends today

“There is the classic slip dress layered with a boxy blazer. Others include a clean tailored double-breasted pantsuit and oversized crisp poplin shirt with high waist wide leg tailored pants,” shares Rashi.

Arushi mentions the term ‘enclothed cognition’. “It’s the idea that what you wear can alter your mood or self-perception. Denim lovers pairing it with a vintage tee and sharp blazer pay homage to the original power dressing staple.

Because we are going toward the heritage trend these days, layer it with an ’80s-inspired herringbone blazer with a modern twist. Or suckers for classics doing an all-white suit with a crop top— professional, with some personality!”

Harshita thinks the best or trending attires are formals even today. “No matter what the occasion or event, formals are the only fashion style they choose to wear when it come to strong women. And why not? That’s sophisticated yet classy.”

Accessorise right

Accessorising is equally essential. Arushi wants earrings to at least not swish. “Wear a watch— watches signify reliability to the interviewer. I’m always a fan of a simple, high-quality pearl necklace. Avoid multiple noisy loose bracelets.

Pointed-toe pump heels work the best, whether it’s wide-leg palazzo style trousers or cropped cigarette pants. If heels aren’t your thing, a great way to put a professional spin on a funky suit for work is to pair with trendy brogues. These lace-up classics add some bulk to your feet which can balance out a blazer and keep you comfortable all day long.”

Harshita suggests keeping the accessories minimalistic. “But nowadays, women are trying fusion – ethnic jewellery mixed with formal dressing and it’s trending a lot.” Rashi too agrees. “Some trends are square toe strappy sandals, statement large chain necklace, soft clutches, padded headbands and hoop earrings.”

She also wants every woman to understand her body type. “Choose your comfort level. Don’t follow others; they may not be suitable to your styling sense. Create your own style statement. Be sensible and confidence with your formals.”

Rashi wants every woman of today to go for her first choice. “Remember what grabbed your undivided attention. Never convince yourself over a garment on the second thought.”

You agree with Arushi about confident women dressing for themselves. “They aren’t afraid of taking risks. They figure out the silver lining, take note of what they learned, and get back up.”

Nothing less will do!