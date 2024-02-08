International Scotch Day: 5 Must-Try Scotch Whiskies That Are Perfect For Every Mood

It's time to celebrate with "whisky on the rocks" and have some delectable scotch whiskies as we mark International Scotch Day on February 8, 2024. While you might have your personal favourites, here are some must-try scotch whiskies that you must consider exploring during this special occasion.

(1) Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Renowned for its exceptional quality and unmistakable flavor profile, Glenfiddich's 12-Year-Old is a cornerstone of the Scotch whisky world. Delicately balanced with hints of pear, oak, and a touch of heather honey, it's a whisky that epitomizes the essence of Speyside. Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail, it's a fitting choice for International Scotch Day celebrations.

(2) Scottish Leader Blended Scotch Whisky

A true embodiment of Scottish craftsmanship, Scottish Leader is a blended Scotch whisky that embodies the essence of tradition and innovation. With its well-balanced character and rich, full-bodied taste, it offers a journey through Scotland's finest whisky regions. Imported exclusively by Aspri Spirits in India, it's a toast to the enduring legacy of Scotch whisky worldwide.

(3) Teacher’s 50

Created in celebration of India’s 50 years of Independence, Teacher’s 50 is a premium scotch whisky. Inspired by the founder William Teacher, who liked to keep things in harmony, it is a blend of 50% malt, and 50% grain whisky and is made from 50 Scotch whiskies sourced from all over Scotland. Rich and full on the nose with sherry, malt, and oranges, plus a hint of peat, it is a beautiful balance of bold smokiness & refined smoothness. From grain to glass, the whisky is meticulously crafted to achieve a depth of flavour that is quite unmatched and sophisticated.

(4) John Barr Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky

Crafted with precision and expertise, John Barr Reserve is a blend that exemplifies the artistry of Scotch whisky production. With its smooth texture and complex flavor profile, this whisky delights the palate with nuances of caramel, fruit, and a whisper of smokiness. Exclusively imported by VBev in India, it's a testament to the enduring appeal of Scotch on International Scotch Day.

(5) Teacher’s Highland Cream

Teacher’s Highland Cream Reserve is a blend with a peaty spine and Highland Spirits, all matured to perfection and bottled in India. The flawless blend of the ingredients together creates magic as the fine spirit promises a long-lasting finish with a subtle hint of sweet and spicy flavour. Its honey-sweet-smelling aroma infused with toffee, fudge, and caramel notes beautifully pairs with the light subtle earthy notes of peat, moss, summer flowers, and barley.

On International Scotch Day, raise a glass to the rich history, craftsmanship, and diversity of Scotland's most beloved spirit. Cheers to enjoying some of the finest alcohol as you take cues from above.