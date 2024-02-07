Celebrate Rose Day With This Vodka-Based Cocktail

The much-awaited Valentine's Week has started with the celebration of Rose Day on February 7. If you have a romantic date planned for this evening, you might enjoy it with a sip of a heavenly cocktail meant for this occasion. The cocktail that drops rose petals into vodka is something special you must try on Rose Day, either at the pub you visit or at your home bar.

A delight for vodka lovers

Mixologist Aniket Khandagale from Amazonia, a 3,350-square-foot restaurant located in BKC, Mumbai shares her unique cocktail recipe that happens to be a perfect drink for this celebration. The drink attracts vodka lovers to enjoy the goodness of chilli-infused vodka and apple juice with the beautiful garnish of roses.

DIY recipe for the rose-based cocktail

If you choose to create the amazing cocktail by yourself, you would need to mix Chilli-infused Vodka (60ML) with Sweet Chilli Sauce (30ML) and Apple juice (30ML). Later, style the glass with black salt and top the drink with rose petals.

Rose day

Rose is considered to be the flower of love and on this day which takes place annually on February 7, it is presented to those whom we love. Different colours of the flower convey different meanings, while the red is associated with love, and the pink is associated with admiration and affection.