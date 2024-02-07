 Celebrate Rose Day With This Vodka-Based Cocktail
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleCelebrate Rose Day With This Vodka-Based Cocktail

Celebrate Rose Day With This Vodka-Based Cocktail

The cocktail that drops rose petals into vodka is something special you must try on Rose Day, either at the pub you visit or at your home bar.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

The much-awaited Valentine's Week has started with the celebration of Rose Day on February 7. If you have a romantic date planned for this evening, you might enjoy it with a sip of a heavenly cocktail meant for this occasion. The cocktail that drops rose petals into vodka is something special you must try on Rose Day, either at the pub you visit or at your home bar.

A delight for vodka lovers

Mixologist Aniket Khandagale from Amazonia, a 3,350-square-foot restaurant located in BKC, Mumbai shares her unique cocktail recipe that happens to be a perfect drink for this celebration. The drink attracts vodka lovers to enjoy the goodness of chilli-infused vodka and apple juice with the beautiful garnish of roses.

DIY recipe for the rose-based cocktail

If you choose to create the amazing cocktail by yourself, you would need to mix Chilli-infused Vodka (60ML) with Sweet Chilli Sauce (30ML) and Apple juice (30ML). Later, style the glass with black salt and top the drink with rose petals.

Rose day

Rose is considered to be the flower of love and on this day which takes place annually on February 7, it is presented to those whom we love. Different colours of the flower convey different meanings, while the red is associated with love, and the pink is associated with admiration and affection.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

This Rose Day, Add Roohafza To Gin For A Mesmerising Drink

This Rose Day, Add Roohafza To Gin For A Mesmerising Drink

Mumbai Celebrates India Art Festival 2024: Vibrant Feast Of Creativity Sees Over 5,000 Artworks &...

Mumbai Celebrates India Art Festival 2024: Vibrant Feast Of Creativity Sees Over 5,000 Artworks &...

Celebrate Rose Day With This Vodka-Based Cocktail

Celebrate Rose Day With This Vodka-Based Cocktail

7 Benefits Of Yoga: Seven Doors For a Balanced Life

7 Benefits Of Yoga: Seven Doors For a Balanced Life

Banaras Lit Fest 2024: Dates, Event Venue, Registration Link & All You Need To Know

Banaras Lit Fest 2024: Dates, Event Venue, Registration Link & All You Need To Know