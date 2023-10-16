International Poverty Eradication Day 2023: Date, History, Theme & Significance | Canva

International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty observed annually on October 17, aims to foster understanding and dialogue between people living in poverty and society.

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty aims to encourage understanding and dialogue between impoverished individuals and society. It emphasizes that poverty is a complex issue, involving barriers such as limited access to healthcare, education, and social acceptance, rather than just a lack of income.

Although eliminating poverty is challenging, addressing it can significantly contribute to economic stability, diversification, and sustainable growth in regions dependent on commodities. This day underscores the importance of collaboration, human rights, and social justice in the battle against poverty.

Despite its seriousness, the occasion carries a sense of hope and optimism.

Theme

The 2023 theme is "Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting Dignity in Practice for All," focusing on universal access to decent work and social protection to uphold human dignity.

History

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was inaugurated on October 17, 1987. Over 100,000 individuals gathered at Trocadéro in Paris, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was written in 1948, to honour those who suffered from extreme poverty, violence, and hunger. They argued that poverty violates human rights and emphasized the need for cooperation to protect these rights.

ince then, people of diverse backgrounds and ages have united on October 17 to reaffirm their dedication and express solidarity with the less privileged. The UN General Assembly's Resolution 47/196, adopted on December 22, 1992, officially designated October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Significance

The day serves as a worldwide reminder of the continuous struggle against poverty in all its forms. It highlights the dedication to tackling the deep-rooted social, economic, and human rights problems arising from poverty. Moreover, it emphasizes the necessity for united efforts to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by this global issue.

The day emphasizes the importance of unity and the pursuit of sustainable, inclusive progress that guarantees nobody is left behind. It envisions a world where poverty no longer impedes individuals from living lives filled with dignity, opportunities, and optimism.

